TCL T20 grand final: Launceston Nepali's 'Maxi' to be part of big show

The man known as 'Maxi' could prove the difference in Thursday's TCL Twenty20 grand final between Launceston Nepali and Longford at Perth.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Nepali opener Ramesh Chhetri has dominated the short-form tournament.
He smacked a 13-ball 50, featuring seven sixes, on his way to 68 runs against the Tigers in the round-robin.
The all-rounder then belted 56 from 20 balls, including six maximums, to help get his side over the line in their semi-final against league juggernaut Hadspen.
Nepali president Ananda Aryal said the prolific run-scorer was inspired by Australia's best short-form batter.
"He is commonly known as Maxi because he's a big fan of Glenn Maxwell and everyone calls him Maxi and he hits like Maxwell," he said.
And if the inclement weather holds off, Chhetri and his team will be hoping to win their maiden T20 grand final in front of about 100 members of the Nepalese community cheering them on.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are chasing back-to-back T20 flags after overcoming ACL last year.
"It's something that's definitely going to motivate a few of us for sure," coach Richard Howe said of chasing the double.
But he also noted it was unfortunate there was no longer a statewide cup competition on offer for the winner.
Howe is likewise anticipating a big occasion.
"Nepali have got a really good following and we've got a good supporter base as well so it will be a pretty good turnout and a special day for them win, lose or draw making their first T20 grand final and representing the community," he said.
Chhetri was the difference when the sides met at Cressy in December.
Callum Harrison's unbeaten 78 from 55 balls got Longford to a formidable 6-164 from their 20 overs.
Chhetri then blasted Nepali past 100 on their way to 5-167 with Sanjay Sagar also contributing a handy 27.
Howe missed that game but is well aware of what happened.
"Restricting him at the top is a big key for us," he said.
Nepali's dangerous bowling unit is also something Longford will have to navigate with care according to the coach.
Howe said the Tigers would likely take in an unchanged line-up from their semi-final win against Evandale Panthers.
Longford kept the Panthers to 7-97 with Patrick Morehouse (2-18), Kieran Davey (2-26) and Bhagesh Goyal (2-20) claiming multiple pegs.
"We've been working on a few things when it comes to restricting batters," Howe said.
"Paddy and Jessie (Arnol) bowled really well with the new ball last week and were able to get a couple of early wickets."
Aryal described this week as joyful for the Nepali players, families, supporters and committee members.
He said strong batting would be key to their chances of beating Longford and the side had taken confidence from defeating the Tigers in their group match.
While noting Longford's extensive finals experience, he said his team were motivated to win and make history.
Launceston Nepali face Longford at Perth Cricket Ground at 5.30pm on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.