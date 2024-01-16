Police warn on road travel as heavy rains lash Tasmania

Police are asking Tasmanians to consider the heavy rain and forecast thunderstorms before driving.
They are also urging people to make sure they drive to conditions.
There is a severe thunderstorm warning in place for much of Tasmania today and heavy rain is already being experienced in the north of the state," police said at 9am on January 17.
