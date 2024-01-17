'Gorgeous, iconic, historic venue' getting some much-needed love

One of Launceston's architectural icons and premier performance spaces is due a makeover, with the project moving ahead years after it was first conceived.
The tender for the design and planning work for upgrades to the Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre has been awarded to Melbourne-based Lovell Chen.
Director and founding principal member of the firm Kai Chen said his firm considered the tender a must-have, as it played to their strengths and "wasn't just another template brief".
After spending a morning touring the theatre with several theatre engineers and other experts, Mr Chen said the venue had left a lasting impression.
"All of us are amazed," he said.
"We've seen photographs, but you come in and you just feel this is a really nice theatre.
"The more we see, the more we can see the investment the council has made in the building under very tricky circumstances."
Lovell Chen boasts a portfolio containing several projects at heritage-listed theatres across Australia, including at Melbourne's Princess Theatre and Palais Theatre.
They were also named as the architects for the the Philip Smith Centre at the University of Tasmania.
The upcoming work will be be compliance and accessibility-related, much of it backstage.
However, Mr Chen said attention would also be given to audience-facing areas, enhancing certain qualities that were hard to put into words.
"They're coming in for a special occasion," he said.
"They want they want to need the whole ... it's hard to describe it, but you know when you've experienced it, and it's already here.
"We're going to make it even better."
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said the project had not come about "on a whim", and stakeholder consultation in 2021 showed the facilities were in need of improvement.
"It's modernising and making things more fit for purpose," he said.
"For example we don't have a lift to the first floor, so people who have access issues cannot enjoy the mezzanine area upstairs. It's things like our orchestra pit which we want to be able to mechanise.
"There's a whole lot of things which we can refurbish while still maintaining the heritage character. We don't want to challenge the the very fabric of the theatre, but just to make it more user-friendly."
Cr McKenzie said the City of Launceston council, which owns the venue, were paying for the planning work out of pocket - something he said would cost about $1.7 million.
He said the council would seek external funding for the main redevelopment, which could cost up to $18 million, and this figure which would be finalised after the full scope of the project was determined.
Theatre North general manager Mandy Shepherd said the redevelopment would be well-worth the money, as it would ensure Launceston remained on the cultural map.
"We are firmly on the national touring circuit for professional productions, and that's because it's such a well resourced venue and it's beautiful," she said.
"It's a gorgeous, iconic, historic venue.
"There is a risk if this work isn't done, that could change for future generations because we need to be accessible and compliant and open to to everyone to use this venue equally."
Ms Shepherd said fixing the access issues would ensure Launceston residents, performers and staff alike could use the facilities for generations to come.
"Every set of stakeholders is going to win from this," she said.
"If we have someone who'd like to hire the venue to perform, but they have an access challenged member of their cast or crew, it makes it very difficult for them to come here.
"Sometimes it's been impossible for them to proceed with that plan."
The Princess Theatre was built in 1911, operating as a cinema until it came under council ownership in 1970.
The Earl Arts Centre was added in 1993 to cater for smaller productions.
