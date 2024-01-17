Preserved 1949 Examiner shows Tasmania was also amazing 75 years ago

A 1949 The Examiner magazine that spent 70-plus years on the mainland has been returned to its place of publication.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Bendigo's Di Fitzgerald said her late mother - then aged 19 - had bought the annual shortly before moving interstate for work.
The magazine was kept in storage for decades until Ms Fitzgerald mailed it into The Examiner last month.
"I don't like seeing history obliterated - I like to think that someone might enjoy the past," she said.
Filled with Tasmanian landscapes and colourful ads from iconic businesses, the annual heralds Launceston as an England-like 'city of scenic beauty'.
Tasmania was significantly less populated in 1949 - Hobart was home to just 76,000 people compared to 200,0000-plus in 2024 - but the landmarks have remained the same.
Images show Russell Falls, Cape Raoul, Remarkable Cave and the Nut in all their glory, while two of Launceston's most recognisable scenes had full page spreads.
City Park's John Hart Conservatory was brimming with begonias, while Princes Square had considerably less tree cover.
Tasmania was already being marketed as a premier tourist destination in 1949.
The annual rightly boasts about "majestic mountains studded with jewel-like lakes and tarns" and also mentions a "bracing climate", which is a lovely way of saying that it's freezing in winter.
In summer, locals were swimming en masse at St Leonards recreation ground, and picnics were popular at St Patrick's River dam.
Public transport was by railcars, trolley buses and steam trains.
A Boag's ad championed the Launceston beer as "Tasmania's brew", and the state was producing four million bushels (equivalent of 25.4kg) of first grade apples every year.
There were also advertisements for Patons and Baldwins, the Hadley's Hotel in Hobart, Launceston Bank for Savings, Cadbury and the Alexander Patent Racket Factory.
Maddison's Motors was offering round-Tamar bus tours, taking tourists up and down both sides of the river.
Elizabeth Town is known for two things - its cafe, and as being the midway point of the Bass Highway.
But things were much quieter in 1949 - evidenced by a photo of herds of cattle being driven across a quiet dirt road.
There was no cafe in sight.
Devonport was being touted as "the third city of the state - [the] up and coming centre of Tasmania's most fertile region" - and was celebrating the construction of the Ovaltine factory.
The factory lasted 80 years before being demolished in late 2023.
In the Central Highlands, the Hydro-Electric Commission had all but finished construction of the Clark Dam, and was wasting no time in advertising its benefits.
"Tasmania offers unlimited hydro-electric power for industrial development," the ad read.
For all that has changed in 75 years, the annual's description of Launceston still holds true.
"Tourists and settlers who seek a place of quiet contentment, and the amenities of a modern city without the rush and tear of a large metropolis, find that Launceston is ideal," it reads.
Long may it be so, 1949 Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.