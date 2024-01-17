From fox in the box to cat with the bat: Barnard's rare statewide double

While many Tasmanian athletes aspire to play at the state's highest level, it is a select group who have achieved the feat in two different sports.
Miles Barnard is among them, having represented Devonport Strikers in soccer's NPL Tasmania and Greater Northern Raiders in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League and it is an achievement which impresses Alistair Taylor.
"I don't reckon there's too many doing that to be honest," said Barnard's coach at the Raiders.
"The dedication to get on the road to Hobart every week, that's a real credit to him. A lot of people won't do that for one sport let alone two and that shows the dedication he has to compete at the highest level."
As the Raiders men make their annual pilgrimage to play on the North-West Coast, Taylor paid tribute to one of the region's most versatile sportsmen.
"He's been a really great servant of the Raiders program and he's just a really good bloke. He gets a along with everyone and is a bit of a chameleon in that he fits in wherever he goes.
"Noone has got a bad word to say about him. He always introduces himself to the new players and helps them out and is really experienced so helps me out a lot too. We message each other through the week to talk about teams and he's a fantastic guy to have available."
Taylor said the dynamic batter is a priceless weapon in the Raiders' arsenal.
"He can bat in any scenario. He's been down at six or seven at the start of the season, was up to four in the two-dayers and opened in T20 so he's pretty versatile and plays without any fear which is great for the group and he has had that big score so can kick on.
"He also has plenty of experience and a calm nature."
With the Raiders set to face Clarence at Latrobe less than a week after the women's team graced Devonport Oval, Taylor said it might be time for a trip to nearby Valley Road.
"I have not seen him play soccer but have heard he's a very good striker so we may have to get the boys to a game."
However, when it comes to nicknames, the Raiders cannot compete with the Strikers who have become used to referring to Barnard as "The fox in the box".
"We just call him Barnie," Taylor added. "We keep it simple in cricket."
Both Raiders teams will play on Sunday with the women facing a trip to New Town.
