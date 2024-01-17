The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

From fox in the box to cat with the bat: Barnard's rare statewide double

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 17 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miles Barnard lines up a shot for the Greater Northern Raiders at UTAS Stadium. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Miles Barnard lines up a shot for the Greater Northern Raiders at UTAS Stadium. Picture by Phillip Biggs

While many Tasmanian athletes aspire to play at the state's highest level, it is a select group who have achieved the feat in two different sports.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.