Major Launceston Cup contenders impress in Mowbray dress rehearsal

Launceston Cup contenders Raider's Guide and Supreme Leader familiarised themselves with the Mowbray circuit with impressive performances in graded events on Monday.
The talented duo will line up in the six heats of the $60,000-to-the-winner group 2 feature at the Mowbray Racing Centre next Monday night for their Mangalore trainer Gary Fahey.
Supreme Leader ($2.30) brought up his 13th win from 38 outings for Gary and Greg Fahey, by reeling in front-runner Darryl's Choice coming off the back straight to score by three-quarters-of-a-length.
The son of El Grand Senor and Just Browsing staved off the late challenge from Wynburn Honey to record the time of 29.74 seconds with Langley Flyer third.
Devonport Chase winner Raider's Guide dominated the 515m invitation from box two.
The son of Zambora Brockie outclassed his rivals Fast Minardi and Nitro Harvey to score by three lengths in the best of the night time of 29.46 seconds to register his 21st win.
Raider's Guide jumps from box three in the first cup heat against Good Odds Atlas and Dundee Smokey.
Corporate bookmakers have Raider's Guide at $4.50 with Fast Minardi at $7, Rojo Diamond at $9, Nitro Harvey and Wynburn Honey at $15.
Supreme Leaders exits box seven in the second heat against Fast Minardi, Alien Force and Nail 'Em Fencer.
Six heat winners plus the two fastest second placegetters will make up the field for the Group 2 Launceston Cup Final on Saturday, January 27.
Carrick trainer David Crosswell has a two-pronged attack on next week's Wynburn Sheean final.
Litter sisters Vintage Class and Vintage Duchess provided the Tasmanian Greyhound Hall of Fame trainer with a race-to-race double at Mowbray on Tuesday winning both heats of the Tasbred series.
Vintage Class came off box eight to run 29.79 seconds and defeat Notley Chloe.
The daughter of Aston Dee Bee resumed first up after a campaign during the Devonport Breeders Classic Series staged in Hobart and notched up her third win from 11 starts.
Vintage Duchess completed her winning hat-trick in narrowly beating Thor Danger.
