Man facing seven months' jail wants to fight drug treatment order cancellation

A 25-year-old man who was the target of a major Tasmania Police operation is seeking to fight an application that his drug treatment order be cancelled.
Drew Alexander Jones of Prospect Vale received a drug treatment order on November 30 from magistrate Sharon Cure, which allowed him to avoid seven months in jail as long as he did not re-offend or take drugs.
He received the order despite an extensive criminal history, which included thirteen counts of evading police and a five-year disqualification from driving.
However, on December 21, Jones failed to appear in court for the first review of his drug treatment order and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
On December 27, Tasmania Police mounted a major targeted operation to arrest Jones.
The operation involved uniform officers, criminal investigation personnel from Northern and Western Districts, and specialist resources. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was deployed during the operation.
Police say Jones was taken into custody at a residence in Truscott Grove Mowbray.
On December 30, Jones appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on nine counts of breaching bail on December 14 (twice), 15, 17, 19 (twice), 23, 25, and 27.
He was also charged with four counts of driving while disqualified on December 18, 19 (twice), and 25.
Jones was also charged with using and possessing methylamphetamine on December 27.
Magistrate Simon Brown refused Jones's bail application and remanded him in custody until January 17, 2024.
In a video appearance on Wednesday, Jones' lawyer, Hannah Phillips, said that a cancellation application had been filed.
"Mr Jones intends to oppose the cancellation," Ms Phillips said.
"I accept there is some work to do to argue against the cancellation."
Ms Phillips asked magistrate Sharon Cure to assess a new address near Devonport if the order was not cancelled.
Ms Cure adjourned the case and remanded him in custody until January 30 at 11.30 am.
Jones previously failed a drug treatment order in 2022 but was given another chance despite the reservations of Tasmania Police.
Jones, of Prospect Vale, was sentenced to a twenty-month jail term in November 2022.
In April 2022, he had a sentence deferred on a raft of firearm, driving and drugs charges.
