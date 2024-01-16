Seen a silver Holden recently? You might be able to help police

Police are asking anybody who may have seen an allegedly stolen car driving dangerously on the Esk Highway to come forward.
The car, a silver Holden Viva sedan with registration FJ7584, was stopped by police near Avoca on January 16 after reports of stealing at a St Helens store that day.
Police used road spikes to stop the car and had to use OC Spray, or pepper spray, to subdue a man after he allegedly resisted police.
Detective Sergeant Glenn Evans of the Northern Criminal Investigation Branch said four people remained in custody after the incident, and they were assisting police with their inquiries.
Detective Sergeant Evans asked any members of the public who might be able to help to come forward, and said tips could be made anonymously.
"We would like to thank those members of the public who have already assisted us today," he said.
"We would also encourage any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of this vehicle being driven in a westerly direction on the Esk Highway between St Marys and the Midland Highway today to come forward."
As of that evening the four were yet to be charged, however police said possible charges included theft, motor vehicle stealing, dangerous driving and evading police.
Anybody with information for investigators can contact police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au.
