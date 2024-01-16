Stolen car stopped with road spikes near St Helens, four arrested

Four people are in custody after a stolen car was stopped near Avoca using road spikes on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.
The vehicle was stolen from St Helens, on the North-East coast earlier in the day, and was later intercepted in a police operation some 80 kilometres to the south-west.
After the vehicle was forced off the road, one of the car's occupants resisted arrest and was pepper sprayed, police confirmed.
The four car occupants were taken into custody, and police are presently investigating the vehicle theft, as well as related thefts from a store in St Helens.
Dangerous driving and evading police are also part of the investigation.
The four in custody can also assist police enquiries into several other matters, police said.
