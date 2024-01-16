Trio of centuries from teens adds to season delivering plenty of tons

There appears to be more Cricket North centuries being scored this season than in recent memory and that trend continued in the past fortnight.
Three teenagers brought up their maiden centuries in one match at Invermay Park.
Riverside's Alex Tubb (113 from 117 balls) as well as Mowbray's Jonty Nicholson (103 from 247) and Will Barns (127 not out from 308) all went big in their two-dayer.
The Blues, who declared 8-307, drew with the Eagles who registered 4-291.
The trio of century-makers know each other well having played in the same team while representing Northern Tasmania at under-16 level.
There have also been numerous centuries scored in first-grade from the likes of Riverside's Cooper Anthes and Ben Kidd, Launceston's Alistair Taylor and Mowbray's Ishang Shah and John Hayes.
Riverside's Jayde Dillon (159 from 127) also got a ton in fourth grade on the weekend.
