Longford furniture maker's work sent to Denmark for coronation

A Longford furniture maker has had the honour of sending one of his works to Denmark to commemorate the coronation of King Frederick and Queen Mary.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Rex Heathcote's signature folding table is one of the 'gifts' from the Tasmanian government sent to mark the occasion.
Mr Heathcote said getting the news was "exciting" especially as Denmark's contemporary furniture design tradition "is pretty huge".
"So it's lovely to be sending something to them rather than us buying something from them."
"It's lovely to see it get a little bit of an accolade from the home of contemporary furniture making."
Like Mary and Frederick, the table combines the best of Denmark and Tasmania bringing together Scandinavian design principles and Tasmanian Huon pine.
Mr Heathcote has been working as a furniture maker for over thirty years and has spent a decade of his career working independently from his workshop in Longford.
He previously owned a factory in Launceston and then moved to Longford "for the quiet life" where his partner is originally from.
While Mr Heathcote is a bespoke furniture maker, his own personal style is centred on "simplicity, straight lines and proportionality."
It's something that he shares with Danish design principles which doesn't have a "lot of clutter" and is elegance and simple with "terrific proportions".
There's now a revival of that design style which peaked in the 60s and 70s, he said.
The inspiration for the table design came from Mr Heathcote's friend in London who designed folding stools.
Mr Heathcote brought one of them back to Tasmania and worked on transforming it into a folding table.
Since the news has become public, he's a received a lot of lovely calls from friends and family about his career highlight.
It's good that the government thought of sending something that represents Tasmania, he said.
On Facebook, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government had decided "to send a piece of Longford to the new King and Queen of Denmark,"
Rex Heathcote "makes some of the best furniture in the world" the Premier said.
"He's travelled the world working on his craft, and will now have one of his pieces sent to Denmark as a gift, and reminder of our great State. Because, at the end of the day, there's no place quite like home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.