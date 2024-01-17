Evidence disclosure costs more in the north and northwest

The Law Society of Tasmania has called for Tasmania Police to be consistent about fees charged for disclosing police evidence.
Tasmania Police charges civilians and private legal firms $53.90 in northern Tasmania for the full disclosure of evidence. Full disclosure comprises all the evidence on a file.
A Tasmania Police spokeswoman claimed fees are consistent as lawyers seeking evidence disclosed via paper are charged the same rate statewide.
However, Legal Aid Tasmania, as a Government entity, is exempt from the full disclosure fees.
Basic disclosure, which includes a copy of a complaint, facts for the prosecutor and prior convictions of a defendant, is provided free to private legal firms and Legal Aid.
Law Society president Julia Higgins said that Southern Police Prosecution no longer charged the [$53.90] fee for disclosure.
"We had heard there are to be changes made in Northern and Western Prosecution as our former president [Amanda Thompson] was having those discussions with police, but there has been no update," Ms Higgins said.
"We say there should be consistency across the state.
"Given there is no cost in the south, the charges should be dropped in the balance of the state."
Legal sources have told The Examiner that lawyers or their staff in Launceston have no alternative but to walk to the public enquiries counter at the police station to pay the disclosure fee.
There is no option to pay over the phone, online or via an account.
The discrepancy between the north, northwest and south comes because northern Tasmania is not part of an electronic process trial, which improves efficiency and removes the requirement for Tasmania Police to provide paper and photocopying.
A Tasmania Police spokeswoman said the electronic disclosure trial allowed Southern police prosecution to provide disclosure of court files electronically to legal representatives.
"Where legal representatives have accepted the disclosure electronically, no fees have been charged for the disclosure in acknowledgement of the improved efficiency," the spokeswoman said.
"Southern prosecution continues to charge for paper-based disclosure, consistent with what [occurs] in northern and western Districts.
The spokeswoman said that when the new electronic disclosure process trial was completed and approved, Southern Prosecution would recommend its feasibility and whether it should be implemented statewide.
The debate on disclosure comes after a Launceston magistrate, Ken Stanton, criticised Tasmania Police over delayed disclosure, which resulted in two hearings being adjourned for a further six months on Monday.
Greg Barns, SC National Criminal Justice Spokesman for the Australian Lawyers Alliance, said Tasmania had the worst disclosure requirements in Australia.
"In other jurisdictions, there is criminal procedure legislation that requires police to serve a brief on the defendant within time limits," Mr Barns said.
"We should look at costs orders against police if they fail to disclose within time periods.
"And we need serious reform of criminal procedure in Tasmania."
He said that in Victoria, late disclosure would not be tolerated.
A Department of Justice spokesperson said that specified periods for disclosure would result when the Magistrates Court (Criminal and General Division) Act 2019 commenced.
"The Act also contains a costs provision where the Court, in its discretion, may order that the costs of, or occasioned by, an adjournment be paid by one party to another," the spokesperson said.
"The legislative changes will dovetail with the Justice Connect technology replacement program, which is a significant program of work that will address the shortcomings of existing systems, processes and data supporting the criminal jurisdiction managed by the Department of Justice."
The timelier disclosure of information would be for summary offences [heard before the Magistrates Court].
Figures from the Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services 2021-22 show Tasmania as one of Australia's most inefficient court systems, with 5.1 adjournments for each finalised matter.
It compares with NSW (3.6 adjournments per finalisation), Vic (3.9), WA (3.3) and Qld (5.2).
