New analysis shows unemployment down, jobs growing in Tasmania

New Treasury analysis shows Tasmanian unemployment has maintained historically low levels for months.
Both state and federal governments sought to take credit for the improved figures.
State Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the unemployment rate of 4.1 per cent was a "whopping 3.8 per cent lower than the catastrophic 7.9 per cent it was at the peak of the former Labor-Green Government's 2013 recession."
"With 286,900 people in work, there is now 51,800 more Tasmanians employed since the state Liberal Government was elected in March 2014, and more than half of this increase were women," Mr Ferguson said.
"Tasmania's economy is also as big as it's ever been with growth of 1.1 per cent in 2022-23 bringing State Gross Product to a record high $38.584 billion."
He said despite the facts, Labor continued to talk down Tasmania's economy.
However, Federal Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said the new analysis today showed wages were growing faster under Labor than they had in nearly 15 years.
"The data shows aggregate wages grew four per cent in the year to the September quarter 2023, this is the fastest annual growth since 2009." Ms Polley said.
"Wages in the lowest paid and second lowest paid categories grew 6.7 per cent and five per cent respectively through the year to the September quarter 2023, faster than the wages growth in the higher income categories."
"The Albanese Government's economic plan is all about easing cost-of-living pressures by rolling out billions of dollars in relief, putting downward pressure on inflation, repairing the budget and investing in the foundations for future growth."
