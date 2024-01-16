Long weekend camping expedition proves costly for disqualified driver

A disqualified driver who drove 50 metres to a river to throw a line in would remember the error of his ways every payday, a defence lawyer told the Launceston Magistrates court.
Grant Tucker was appearing for 41-year-old Luke Frans Bezemer, who pleaded guilty to exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit and driving whilst disqualified.
Mr Bezemer had a restricted licence, which did not allow any alcohol to be consumed.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown said that near Arthur River on March 10, 2023, Bezemer's vehicle was pulled over by police while carrying three passengers.
He blew 0.084.
Due to communication difficulties, police could not check until later that he was subject to disqualification from September 12, 2022, to September 11, 2023.
He had a restricted licence solely for use during business between 4am and 7.30pm.
Mr Tucker said it was the March long weekend when he and his partner went camping at Arthur River on Tasmania's west coast.
Bezemer drank two or three stubbies while setting up the campsite.
He said Bezemer's partner had not wanted to drive in sand to the river to put a rod in, so he drove and was caught while driving.
Mr Tucker said Bezemer had suffered a $50,000 drop in wages because of disqualification and needing to change jobs from an excavator operator to a loader driver on private land.
"Every payday will be a reminder of the error of his ways," Mr Tucker said.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said he had made a very costly mistake and was a bit unlucky to be caught.
"You would not have expected to have been breath tested there," she said.
The court heard Bezemer had prior offences in 2018 and 2022.
Ms Cure disqualified him from driving for six months for drink driving and a month for disqualified driving and fined him $900.
"I'm going fairly light on you, but it was a breach, and you were caught and are now off the road for seven months at a great cost to you," she said.
