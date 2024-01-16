The Examiner
Doctor 'surprised' at deaths of elderly couple 2 days apart, inquest hears

By Benjamin Seeder
January 16 2024 - 2:20pm
Dr Stephen Edwards with his parents, David and Nelda. Picture supplied

It was surprising and unusual that Tasmanian couple David and Nelda Edwards died in such rapid succession in 2016, their doctor told a coronial inquest into the couple's deaths.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

