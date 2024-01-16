Doctor 'surprised' at deaths of elderly couple 2 days apart, inquest hears

It was surprising and unusual that Tasmanian couple David and Nelda Edwards died in such rapid succession in 2016, their doctor told a coronial inquest into the couple's deaths.
The elderly pair, who were married for 68 years, were both severely ill, but police became suspicious when they both died two days apart in March 2016.
Their son, Dr Stephen Edwards, was later charged with killing his mother Nelda with a cocktail of palliative drugs to fulfil her wish to die with her husband.
He was also charged with conspiracy to obstruct a police investigation.
But the Director of Public Prosecutions were later dropped the charges after Dr Edwards became seriously ill with liver cancer.
Health authorities deregistered him as a doctor after the case became public, and he later wrote a book in an attempt to clear his own name.
This week, the coroner's inquest into the deaths continued after a three-month break, and heard evidence from David Edward's former GP, Dr Elizabeth Monks.
Dr Monks said effecting "terminal sedation in circumstances of existential distress" - the action that police say Dr Edwards took - was ethically and legally close to euthanasia.
Asked by counsel assisting the inquest Mick Allen whether inducing sleep near the end of the patient's life was done with the knowledge that it could lead to death, Dr Monks answered 'yes'.
"The dose is given to ease distress with the understanding that it might result in death - absolutely," she said.
The inquest later heard written testimony from GP Dr Jonathan Forrester, who had given prescriptions of morphine, midazolam and clonazepam to Dr Edwards.
Dr Forrester also wrote the death certificates for the couple.
Counsel for Dr Forrester, Audrey Mills, asked Dr Monks whether she was aware that Dr Forrester had called her to inform her of the deaths of Mr and Mrs Edwards in March 2016, and not because he was uncertain what to write on their death certificates.
Mrs Mills read out a written statement from Dr Forrester indicating that there was "no doubt in my mind" that Mr Edwards' prostate cancer had been significantly advanced in order to cause his death.
"He lists causes, and does not list any complications arising from the medication that David Edwards received," Mrs Mills said.
Police later re-examined the body of Mr Edwards and withdrew Dr Forrester's causes of death, and replaced it with 'undetermined cause'.
The hearing continues on Wednesday.
