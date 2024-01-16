Tasmanians with disabilities show support for state AFL team

Tasmanian National Disability Insurance Scheme participants at a textiles workplace have stitched together 500 scarves to support the Tasmanian AFL team and plan to do more.
Emblazoned with "believer from the beginning", the scarves are a product of Tas Textiles, a workplace managed by the St Vincent de Paul Society, which has been producing knitwear since 1946.
Tas Textiles executive manager Linda Goram-Aitken said producing the scarves had been a memorable experience for between 16 and 30 NDIS participants in the workplace.
"The comments online have been extremely supportive and so nice," she said.
Tasmania Football Club executive director Kath McCann said the club was proud to partner with a community organisation that produced quality products and created positive outcomes for its staff.
"The scarves that have been produced are of the highest quality, as well as being handcrafted and made with heart," she said.
Disability Services Minister Jo Palmer said the team at Tas Textiles had been focused on getting the scarf prototype right and embroidery perfected, which was evident in the result.
"You can imagine the pride that the Tas Textiles team has being involved in such a significant project," she said.
"It's so wonderful to have them on board the believer train."
The scarves have been created as part of the commemorative merchandise to mark the milestone year the 19th AFL licence was granted to Tasmania.
The scarves are available for purchase from the Believe Tasmania website: https://believetasmanian.com.au/product/believer-from-the-beginning-scarf.
