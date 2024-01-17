The Examiner
We love Mary, but flag decision sends the wrong message

January 17 2024 - 11:52am
We love Mary, but flag decision sends the wrong message
We love Mary, but flag decision sends the wrong message

PARLIAMENT House has traditionally flown three flags, Australian, Tasmanian and First Nations, thus representing the allegiances of Australian citizens. Taking down the First Nation's flag and replacing it with the Danish flag was wrong for two reasons. First, it is an insult to the original inhabitants of Tasmania, substituting a foreign flag ahead of theirs, however temporally; and second, the Danish flag has no business flying over our Parliament. I thoroughly approve of public tributes being paid to Queen Mary, but not this way. Whoever made this egregious decision got their priorities badly wrong and are in need of some gentle counselling.

