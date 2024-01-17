We love Mary, but flag decision sends the wrong message

PARLIAMENT House has traditionally flown three flags, Australian, Tasmanian and First Nations, thus representing the allegiances of Australian citizens. Taking down the First Nation's flag and replacing it with the Danish flag was wrong for two reasons. First, it is an insult to the original inhabitants of Tasmania, substituting a foreign flag ahead of theirs, however temporally; and second, the Danish flag has no business flying over our Parliament. I thoroughly approve of public tributes being paid to Queen Mary, but not this way. Whoever made this egregious decision got their priorities badly wrong and are in need of some gentle counselling.
John Biggs, Mt. Nelson
Reader responses (The Examiner, January 14) to Nala Mansell's objections to Australia Day displayed a typical blinkered, white-centric attitude. Examiner readers need to do some research into the devastating effects of colonisation/invasion had on our First Nations' people, cultures and country, and the ongoing legacies of colonisation/invasion.
There were many, many massacres of men, women and children. Women were raped, children stolen and subjected to many abuses. During the mid-19th century most states put in place 'Protection Acts' that were actually control 'acts' that placed First Nations people as third class citizens, with no rights, in their own country. And in Tasmania Aboriginal people were systematically hunted down and killed by roving parties.
In more contemporary times First Nations people were denied universal voting rights until 1962, not counted as part of the overall population until after 1967 and no land rights (Northern Territory) put in place until 1976. First Nations people today generally have a shorter life expectancy, are massively over-represented in prisons across the nation and are more likely to have children forcibly removed.
Current day Australia may be a great place for so many but its colonial foundations are awash with the blood of our First Nations people. That is not something to be celebrated.
Geoff McLean, Launceston
2023, the hottest year on record, was a year marred globally by war and extreme weather events. In Australia it was also a year tarnished by disinformation and social division, evidenced most clearly throughout the indigenous Voice to parliament referendum campaign and outcome.
Deep down, however, most of us do want peace, a stable climate, and to close the gap of indigenous disadvantage. So how do we move forward in 2024? Instead of feeling disempowered, we chose love and connection. We listen. We learn from each other. We find common ground. And we work together to create the society and environment we want to live in. In 2024 we encourage governments to work for people and planet instead of big corporations, we support truth, and as much as possible we bring optimism to every interaction. One community garden, shared meal, or donation to charity at a time, each of us can contribute to a positive future.
Amy Hiller, Kew
CONGRATULATIONS to the Launceston City Council on the running of the Twelfth year of Music In The Park. However it must be remembered that this was instigated by The Musicians Union (Launceston Branch) through a grant from PPCA (Phonographic Performance Company Of Australia) thus giving Musicians extra exposure that they necessarily perhaps wouldn't have got. Hopefully this is continued by the Council.
Glenn Price, Launceston Branch Secretary, Musicians Union of Australia
ONCE again the elite are driving the change of Australia Day, it's clear some are still smarting from the "Voice" being defeated by the majority of Australians. What right does the Board of Aldi and Woolworths have the rto dictate to us their opinion? Polls clearly show that 63 per cent support Australia Day, 17 per cent against and 20 per cent have no opinion and 83 per cent are proud to be Australian. This shows once again that the Labor Party is out of touch with the Majority, no wonder the people are looking for alternatives to vote for in Tasmania
Chris Hinds, George Town
WHETHER the human race can survive the horrors of human caused climate change is now almost entirely in the hands of major corporations around the world who are deriving massive profits from supplying fossil fuels to be burnt to create energy. It really is a matter of making huge dollars versus opposing scientific facts.
The result here will, in my opinion, determine the future of modern civilization.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
