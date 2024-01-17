We love Mary, but flag decision sends the wrong message

Deep down, however, most of us do want peace, a stable climate, and to close the gap of indigenous disadvantage. So how do we move forward in 2024? Instead of feeling disempowered, we chose love and connection. We listen. We learn from each other. We find common ground. And we work together to create the society and environment we want to live in. In 2024 we encourage governments to work for people and planet instead of big corporations, we support truth, and as much as possible we bring optimism to every interaction. One community garden, shared meal, or donation to charity at a time, each of us can contribute to a positive future.