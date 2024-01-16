Liberals call out Federal Labor, ask to deliver on 'empty promises'

The federal Labor government have rubbished claims from Tasmanian Liberals that it had not delivered on promises after 18 months in power.
On Tuesday, federal member for Bass Bridget Archer and Liberal Senator for Tasmania Jonno Duniam highlighted issues with health care, cost of living pressures, and primary industries as examples of "empty Labor promises."
It's the second time Ms Archer has taken aim at Labor, who called for urgent action last week over Tasmania's health care problems.
Labor Senator Helen Polley said Labor had implemented "targeted" cost of living measures towards those doing it tough.
"Federal Labor talked a big game, they went to the election saying that no one would be left behind, that things would be better under their government," Ms Archer said.
"It's 18 months on and we're waiting to see when it's going to get better.
"We're calling on federal Labor to do more to support Tasmanians, with the cost of living, housing, access to affordable electricity, affordable healthcare and affordable childcare."
Ms Archer said the Tasmanian state government was doing the heavy lifting on GP access, however Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said Labor created Medicare so Tasmanians would always be better off.
"The Albanese government's tripling of the Medicare bulk billing incentive is targeted at Tasmanians who are experiencing cost of living pressures most acutely," Ms Polley said.
"It will support more than 11 million younger Australians and concessional patients to better access affordable general practice services.
"The Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic is making a big difference to the local community and reducing pressure on the LGH emergency department."
Ms Polley said the federal government was spending over $1.6 billion per year on health workforce programs and incentives to bring GPs to Tasmania.
"The Working Better for Medicare Review will look at how current policies and programs can be strengthened to make it easier to see a doctor, nurse or other health worker in the outer suburbs of our major cities and in regional, rural and remote Australia," she said.
Ms Archer said Tasmanians were yet to see the promise of power bill relief come to fruition, and charitable organisations were seeing an unprecedented demand for services as cost of living pressures mounted.
But Ms Polley said the federal government was implementing its 10 point plan to ease cost of living pressures.
"Electricity bill rebates of up to $500 are being provided to around five million households to take some of the sting out of electricity bills," Ms Polley said.
"We've made childcare cheaper for 1.2 million households, saving families around $1,700 a year with one child in care.
Mr Duniam said Tasmania's primary industries like forestry, aquaculture and mining were "in the firing line" from Labor allowing "green groups" to interfere.
"Federal Labor MPs and senators have stood by while their government have cut 60 per cent of federal funding from future infrastructure projects that we need to keep growing our economy," Mr Duniam said.
Ms Polley said Labor supported a sustainable aquaculture, forestry and mining industry.
"The Albanese government understands just how important regional jobs are to families and the Tasmanian economy," Ms Polley said.
