Two-day votes in: Sol's all-round effort edges out likes of Wood, Freeman

Batting tons and big wicket hauls characterised the first round of the Cricket North two-dayers which made for tough voting in The Examiner's player of the season competition.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Leaderboard:
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
John Hayes (Mowbray)
Was the Eagles' pillar as they posted a near match-winning 230 from 86 overs. Dug in well after Mowbray lost 4-6.
Cam Lynch (Launceston)
He and fellow opener Charlie Taylor put on 65 runs for the first wicket which was more than a third of the team's total of 180.
Mohammadzuber Diwan (Westbury)
Kept the run-rate flowing, top-scoring for the Shamrocks as they reeled in Launceston's 180.
Cooper Anthes (Riverside)
Praised by teammate Jack Colgrave for his maturity and patience as he top-scored for the victors.
Jarrod Freeman (Mowbray)
The Tassie Tigers-contracted player couldn't have done much more in his rare appearance for the Eagles. Riverside were trying to score at the other end given the spinner was consistently hitting his line and length.
Charlie Taylor (Launceston), wicket-keeper
Was the best of the keepers across the fortnight, continuing his impressive season.
Oliver Wood (Westbury), captain
Had two of Launceston's top-three batters caught before cleaning up the tail. Then played a role through the Shamrocks' middle-order, ensuring they consolidated after a strong start.
Brock Whitchurch (Mowbray)
Put on a 111-run partnership with Hayes that helped push the Eagles up to a formidable 230 after they were in trouble at 5-73.
Jack Colgrave (Riverside)
Hit the winning runs and combined well with fellow tail-ender Ben Hann after the Blues needed 14 to win just two wickets in hand.
Sol Scott (Riverside)
It's not often you see a player dismiss another team's top-five batters and that's why he's just edged out Wood for the top votes. Then played a team role, keeping out Mowbray's Freeman for many of his 87 balls.
Kieren Hume (Westbury)
Got the big breakthrough by trapping the Lions' Lynch lbw before running out another talent in Will Bennett. He also made quick runs after the Shamrocks surpassed Launceston's score.
