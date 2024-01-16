The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Good News

Father-son combo cherished chance to play first-grade cricket together

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
January 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbury first-grade debutant Kristian House, 15, with his dad Adam, mum Talicia and brother Josh, 12, at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday. Picture supplied
Westbury first-grade debutant Kristian House, 15, with his dad Adam, mum Talicia and brother Josh, 12, at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday. Picture supplied

The House family took an extra special memory from what was an extraordinary weekend for the Westbury Shamrocks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.