Father-son combo cherished chance to play first-grade cricket together

The House family took an extra special memory from what was an extraordinary weekend for the Westbury Shamrocks.
The Cricket North first-grade team won games in three formats across three consecutive days, including a Twenty20 grand final and one-day semi-final.
But it's Saturday's two-day win against Launceston at NTCA no. 1 that Adam House and his 15-year-old son Kristian will hold dear.
Kristian made his top-grade debut alongside his dad.
The St Patrick's College grade 10 student got the chance to bat at number 11 before bowling two overs, including one maiden, and taking a catch. He caught Lions opener Charlie Taylor.
"It was pretty big," Kristian said of the experience.
"As you play cricket you know what first grade is and how big it actually is and to finally play it was pretty cool.
"I was nervous but it was a great day."
While he had played with his dad a few times in lower grades this season, the well-spoken teenager said it was awesome to get the opportunity in first-grade.
He said adjusting to the pace was the biggest challenge as he focused on pitching it up with the ball.
The young gun claimed 2-7 from five overs against Riverside and then took 3-8 from five overs against Launceston in second grade before Christmas.
Adam, who switched from Hadspen during the off-season, said he had wanted to play alongside his son but didn't anticipate they'd get to play together in first-grade.
He was thrilled to present Kristian's playing cap.
"To get that call to say Kristian is going to be asked to play was a big thrill," he said.
The proud dad said he felt nerves for his son in the lead-up to the game.
Westbury chased down Launceston's 180 before being all out for 238. The Lions batted again and finished 5-66 from 29 overs.
Cooper Kedey, 15, also made his Westbury first-grade debut earlier this season.
His father John played more than 100 first-grade games for the club.
