Longford playing host to Bowls Tasmania's state junior championships

Longford has been playing host to Tasmania's best junior bowlers by hosting the state under-18 championships this week.
Reigning state open mixed pairs champion Amity Bickley, of Port Sorell, maintained that form by teaming up with Burnie's Imogen Patmore to narrowly take out the state junior pairs championship in a tight finish from Trevallyn's Chloe Collins and Invermay's Nakia Daines.
Played as a sectional play round robin at the Longford Bowls and Community Club, Bickley and Patmore raced out to a 13-0 lead before a tremendous fightback from Collins and Daines delivered a final score of 18-17.
With a superior shot difference, Collins and Daines won their other two games, but Bickley and Patmore held on to draw their final game 16-16 against Invermay's Jayla Triffett and Westbury's Jesse Willis to hold on for a championship win.
In the boys' junior pairs championship, sectional play winners were Lachie Thurley and Jonty Hayes, Logan Marshall and Ollie Morrison and Riley Davie and Brandon Beattie. In a high-class semi-final, Marshall and Morrison defeated Davie and Beattie 18-13 and will meet Thurley and Hayes in the grand final on Wednesday morning.
Sectional play in the junior boys' and girls' singles championships were followed by quarter-finals in the boys' singles on Tuesday.
Bowls Tasmania will live stream grand finals on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
