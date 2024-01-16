Hay - what's up with Invermay's baled-up petrol station?

It's an unusual sight for one of Launceston's busiest intersections.
At the corner of Goderich and Lindsay streets, a prime development site lies dormant, covered only with hay bales, tarpaulins and mesh barrier.
This is the former Invermay Caltex.
Closed for more than five years, the business was modified to operate as a 24-hour self-service centre around 2017, but never did.
Its buildings were demolished just a few years later.
Work has since been progressing to clean up the site for its next use, but the process is not always easy.
According to the Environment Protection Authority, the decommissioning of underground petrol tanks must be done in line with regulations, and can be a costly exercise.
"The requirements include an environmental consultant taking soil (and potentially groundwater) samples in the vicinity of the [tanks] to determine whether the storage system has leaked, and whether any leaks are posing a risk to the environment and/or human health," the EPA website reads.
"It is also worth noting that fuel contamination can travel significant distances in groundwater."
Hay bales are often used on remediation sites, the EPA said.
"They are commonly used to bund soil stockpiles to prevent the spread of sediment," an EPA spokesperson said.
Disused petrol stations are being sold off en masse across the country.
Ampol began selling 17 of its Australian sites in 2022, including the now-razed Charles Street site in Launceston, which has been slated for a three-story multi-purpose development.
The Invermay site is also expected to sell when the clean-up is complete, however, Ampol was tight-lipped when asked about remediation progress and the property's future.
"Remediation works remain ongoing at the former Ampol Invermay site on Goderich Street," a spokesperson said.
"We will provide an update to the community once the future of the site has been determined."
