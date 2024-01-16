The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Saints to develop youth as two-time premiership coach returns

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 16 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The St Pats' team which ran out on grand final day in 2023 will look very different to the line-up for the 2024 season. Picture by Rod Thompson
The St Pats' team which ran out on grand final day in 2023 will look very different to the line-up for the 2024 season. Picture by Rod Thompson

Returning for his third stint as coach of St Pats, Lenny Towns is very familiar with the NTFA division one landscape.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.