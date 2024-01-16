Saints to develop youth as two-time premiership coach returns

Returning for his third stint as coach of St Pats, Lenny Towns is very familiar with the NTFA division one landscape.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Leading the club to flags in 2004 and 2013, the former Launceston Development-League premiership-winning coach knows plenty of work is ahead of him if he is to add another trophy to his personal cabinet.
The Saints squad is in a state of transition following ex-coach Jake Laskey's exit, while Jake Kilby (Launceston), Brad Dodds (South Launceston) and Brayden Claridge (Rocherlea) - among others - have also moved on from the club.
But rather than lament the losses to the squad, Towns said their departures pointed to the success of the club.
"It's a reflection on St Pats as a footy club that 99 per cent of the blokes who have left have gone to a higher level," he said.
"I think that says a lot about how the club is ran and we'll never hold them back from a higher level to play footy."
To fill the void of talent, the Exeter High School teacher said the club will be making strides to develop youth by developing a partnership with junior club Prospect Hawks, alongside their existing one with St Patrick's College, to help promising teenagers make the transition to senior football.
The approach will also help St Pats adjust to football beyond 2024, with the club tipped to be placed in a division which contains multiple premier division clubs in the NTFA's restructure.
Towns said while the kids coming through will be capable of making the step up in the short term, it is the long-term benefits for the club which will make the change in strategy worthwhile.
"I think the NTFA are pushing for that to happen and the under-18s have done a really good job of getting kids out of Prospect, so we just want to build on that and that's going to be our main focus moving forward," he said.
"The past two times where I've coached St Pats I probably haven't had the youth, so going back there now it's completely different to what I coached there the first two times and it's probably the only reason that I even agreed to [coach] is purely because I'm excited by the kids and where the club can go over the next 10 or so years. I'm looking forward to it."
Among those coming through who are likely to impress from the outset are Lachie Cheek, Jakeb Harris, Oliver Lovegrove and acquisition from Meander Valley Dylan Richards, while many of the experienced squad which guided the club to a premiership and grand final in the past two seasons will also remain.
Towns warned that while the group is still a strong one, expectations were not going to be placed on what the team should achieve.
"I'm not saying what we can and what we can't do, I just want improvement and effort from every single bloke across the board," he said.
"There's some players that probably had career-best years the last two years. They're at their peak and if they can keep doing that, it will help to teach these kids what consistency in your footy is about.
"We're going to be a little bit inconsistent, but just because with kids that happens. You think you're going alright at footy, but when you're a kid, you just haven't got that consistency level yet."
With that in mind, Towns said this season was a great opportunity to build the quality within the squad before a new challenge awaits.
"The reasoning behind developing that relationship with Prospect and the school is - and I think someone like Scotch would be the same - there'll be a few premier clubs who are, not dropped back, because I think we'll all have to get better to match where they are now," he said.
"It'll be interesting, but that's where I would see it going, there'll be a top tier and then the middle one and then the bottom one.
"I think it's really good. Everybody goes back to local footy. I was a pretty big supporter of TSL footy, I played and coached in it, but it's run its race now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.