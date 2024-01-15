MRC opens building and construction training for migrants

Migrants with skills in the building industry or curious about a career in construction can now apply for the Migrant Resource Centre's Job-Ready for Building and Construction Program.
Funded by the Skills Tasmania Training and Work Pathways Program, the project has been running for a few years and is now open for its latest intake from February to April 2024.
MRC's Project Coordinator Louise Monaghan said the program was launched after MRC became aware that there were lots of migrants who had pre-existing skills in building and construction which they could not use locally.
MRC created a program to specifically target this cohort of migrants who had come with skills from their home country but who couldn't get into construction because language blocks or other barriers.
One successful graduate of the program is Thwang Sang from Myanmar who fled the country because of political unrest and who settled in Malaysia where he gained skills in electrical, solar and gas installations.
After arriving in Tasmania with his family in 2019, Thwang worked as a seasonal farm labourer but wanted to put his skills to use.
He couldn't find a job in construction because he didn't have a recognised qualification, sufficient English or local connections when he arrived, Ms Monaghan said.
Through the MRC training program, he attended trade workshops, white card training, practical projects and sessions on Australin workplace culture.
The workshops were run with Keystone Tasmania, TAFE, and MAS national as well as a face-to-face session with apprentices in construction trades
Thwang now works installing CCTV and solar panels because of the skills he gained, Ms Monaghan said.
The project is aimed at a broad range of migrants ranging from those who have just left school to those who have been here a while and want to gain building and construction experience.
While there's no age limit, participants will have to meet other criteria like fitness ability and certain visa requirements. Migrants on a student visa aren't eligible, for example, Ms Monaghan said.
Applications for the program are now open.
For more details, contact Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania.
