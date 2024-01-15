The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

MRC opens building and construction training for migrants

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 15 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thwang Sang (centre) and other participants of the MRC's building and construction program. Pictures supplied.
Thwang Sang (centre) and other participants of the MRC's building and construction program. Pictures supplied.

Migrants with skills in the building industry or curious about a career in construction can now apply for the Migrant Resource Centre's Job-Ready for Building and Construction Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.