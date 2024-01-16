Not bombs: The contrast between aquaculture and agriculture

In the realm of wildlife management and aquaculture, it is crucial to resist succumbing to sensationalist reporting that often distorts the reality of responsible farming practices.
The time has come for a collective wake-up call, as alarmist narratives fuelled by exaggerated language from certain activist groups have reached a fever pitch, demanding a closer look and a call to rational discourse.
Animal interactions are an inherent aspect of daily life in both land and sea farming.
Within the context of salmon farming, the principle of exclusion stands out as a cornerstone, hailed as the most effective method. Millions of dollars have been invested to successfully create pens that do exactly that, simply exclude the seals from the pens.
Whilst this investment has significantly reduced pen breaches nothing is 100% infallible and exclusion doesn't stop the seals from trying.
These are intelligent animals, some weighing several hundred kilograms, and they can occasionally display aggression towards our staff.
Stories abound across our farming sector of seals chasing and biting workers, underscoring our commitment to the safety and well-being of our team.
When conventional deterrent methods prove ineffective, the use of "crackers" comes into play and importantly, since 2020, there has been a 60 per cent reduction in their use.
It is imperative to dispel the mischaracterisation that is propagated by some activist groups, painting these as "bombs" and conjuring up images of massive underwater explosions that cause harm.
The reality is these devices, which resemble a firecracker, are designed to startle and scare seals away or out of pens in the event of a breach or aggressive behaviour, thereby ensuring the safety of both stock and our staff.
These same crackers are used by some commercial fisherman for the same purpose and a version of them are used in the Navy to signal divers to surface or to convey other directions.
The Tasmanian salmon industry stands as the state's largest primary producer and in the face of dramatic accusations, it is imperative to provide context and perspective because we manage wildlife based around the principle of deterrents, whereas the land-based farming method is often to cull.
Between 2019 and 2022, Tasmanian land-based farming operations culled the following native animals under Property Protection Permits:
Whilst I don't make this comparison as a criticism of our land-based farmers it does demonstrate the contrast between aquaculture and agriculture.
These figures, specific to Tasmania, shed light on the impactful contrast between land-based livestock farming and the Tasmanian salmon industry when it comes to food production. Our commitment to utilising modern and acceptable methods, including advanced fencing and technology along with responsible deterrents, underscores our dedication to harmoniously coexist with the environment in which we operate.
As we navigate the delicate balance between meeting the demands of a growing population and preserving our ecosystems, it becomes crucial to appreciate the sustained efforts of industries that prioritise responsible practices.
Let us collectively reject sensationalism, challenge exaggerated narratives, and foster a better understanding of the intricate balance between agriculture, wildlife management, and environmental sustainability.
Luke Martin is the CEO, Salmon Tasmania
