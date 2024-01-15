EV scheme a step forward, but more to be done, supplier says

The state government's $50 million Energy Saver Loan Scheme announced Sunday was a good move to get Tasmanian's in electric vehicles (EVs), a Tasmanian supplier said.
But it needs a more targeted approach, according to Good Car Company co-founder Anthony Broese van Groenou.
The scheme which currently provides no-interest loans to fund the purchase and installation of energy efficient products, was expanded to included EV charging infrastructure.
Mr van Groenou said the decision was another signal from the government that Tasmania needed more EVs.
"I commend the government's actions but stress that it should be more targeted," Mr van Broese said.
"I guess that's one product [chargers] that most people don't actually need, but it is good for the network," Mr van Groenou said.
"With the increase in rooftop solar and whatnot, we need a sponge for being able to soak up surplus power and EVs can actually be a really effective way of doing that."
Environment Minister Roger Jaensch said to assist with the up-front cost of making the switch, households, businesses and not-for-profit organisations could take advantage of a no-interest loan of between $500 and $10,000 to install electric vehicle charging stations at their home or premises.
But next to up-front costs, Mr van Groenou said another barrier to EVs was education around the total cost of ownership.
"If people understand that they're cheaper over their lifetime then I think would help a lot of people but there's still that initial outlay," he said.
"There's a lot more general hesitancy to be able to make a spend on electric car because of the cost of living, so for those who are able to do that they save a lot of money because obviously, their fuel bill is reduced down to a fifth of what it was.
"There's definitely been a big attitude shift, especially towards the charger...people ask how much it costs and what the cars are like to drive. It's a good sign that there's a lot of interest."
