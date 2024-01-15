The Examinersport
Starring role in Tigers win another positive step for Manix-Geeves

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 15 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:31pm
Emma Manix-Geeves has been in stellar form for the Tasmanian Tigers in recent games. Picture by Rick Smith
Emma Manix-Geeves has been in stellar form for the Tasmanian Tigers in recent games. Picture by Rick Smith

A seemingly effortless 70 not out off 72 balls during Tasmania's WNCL win against Queensland has once again demonstrated the quality of Emma Manix-Geeves.

