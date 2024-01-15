Starring role in Tigers win another positive step for Manix-Geeves

A seemingly effortless 70 not out off 72 balls during Tasmania's WNCL win against Queensland has once again demonstrated the quality of Emma Manix-Geeves.
The George Town and Riverside product was instrumental for the Tigers at Bellerive Oval in what was a first-versus-second clash against the Fire which the home side won by 44 runs.
Building on the strong platform that South African Lizelle Lee built with her powerful 97 off 90 - an innings which included 68 runs in boundaries - the right-hander hit seven fours while batting with Naomi Stalenberg (43 off 41) and Tabatha Saville (22* off 32) to help guide the Tigers to 4-294.
It was another strong showing for Manix-Geeves who, after being snubbed from selection by the Hobart Hurricanes, produced multiple big scores for the Greater Northern Raiders in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League late last year.
Such was the quality of her knocks, Raiders coach Darren Simmonds said at the time that the 'keeper-batter should be considered for the WBBL.
"I certainly hope the selectors have a good look at today, and how she's gone," he said.
"She hasn't played a game yet for the Hurricanes, but when you're batting like that and making scores like that, she's put a hand up for selection."
While that never came, Manix-Geeves has kept her head down and in 2024 has two half-centuries in as many innings.
Following her latest effort, Simmonds said her case to be an automatic start for both Tasmanian sides was ironclad.
"I think she's shown what she can do and the thing about Em is that she knows how to score runs, she's done it consistently for a long time at club level and she's also done it at WNCL level," he said.
"The 50-over format probably suits her game more, but she's also been developing her game for the shorter version and I believe she's got plenty to offer there as well."
Manix-Geeves' important contribution coming in a high-stakes match was not a shock for Simmonds, who watched her score a century in a WNCL final, and said her ability to perform when she needs to has been a defining characteristic to her game.
"It doesn't surprise me at all to see what she's doing having worked with her for so many years," he said.
"When she came back to Raiders after she got a real kick in the guts and lost her contract altogether, she really had that burning desire to get back and work extremely hard on her game which she did.
"She came back very strongly with us in club cricket and when you score runs, that currency counts, and when you do come back [into the Tigers squad] you're in a really good position and quite often when you see players that have to work through that adversity like that, they come back stronger.
"That's certainly what Em did."
As for honours beyond the Tigers, where she averages 35 since her return in 2021-22, Simmonds believes the 23-year-old's development as a wicket-keeper and as a batter means the sky is the limit for her career.
The Tigers host the Fire again at Bellerive Oval on Wednesday.
