Government's Northern prospectus plan highlights plans for economic growth

The state government on Monday released a plan they say outlines Northern Tasmania's opportunities for economic growth across a number of key sectors.
Featuring input from eight Northern Tasmanian councils, the prospectus includes case studies from successful local businesses, including Lease 65, Liberty Steel Group, Definium Technologies, Extractas Bioscience, Mountford Berries and Pivot Maritime International.
Labor spokesperson for Economic Growth Dean Winter said similar state government announcements "have gone nowhere."
However, Premier Jeremy Rockliff highlighted the construction site of the new St. Lukes building on Cimitire Street as an example of economic growth in the North.
St. Lukes chief executive Paul Lupo said the new building would house around 450 to 500 people once completed.
"We currently employ over 100 people in the North, and this building will house all those people under one roof for the first time," Mr Lupo said.
"We've been able to attract businesses not just locally but also in the state, so that's fantastic to bring new creativity into the city and some vibrancy around the corporate side."
Chief executive of ReadyTech James Diamond, a future tenant in the building, said the new space would allow them to hire more employees.
"We've got about 45 to 50 employees here currently and we're looking to ramp that right up," Mr Diamond said.
"We plan to almost double the size of the team in the years ahead; it's more more jobs for Launceston."
Mr Rockliff said the Northern prospectus highlighted the "enormous opportunities" present across Northern Tasmania.
"More recently, we've seen it with the preferred site with SunCable, some $2 billion worth of opportunity when it comes to investment," Mr Rockliff said.
"Tasmania has so many economic and social advantages, and our Government's positive plan is ensuring we get this important message out to investors across the State, the nation and the world.
Mr Winter said the Premier's brochure was "just more hot air."
"The last two similar brochures launched by the Liberal Government for the North of the state were for hydrogen at Bell Bay and Translink at Launceston Airport - both of which have gone nowhere because there is not enough electricity," Mr Winter said.
"The Northern Tasmanian Advantage document has a section about electricity, which conveniently fails to mention that there isn't any available for new projects and industries to commence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.