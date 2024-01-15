Magistrate raps Tasmania Police over tardy disclosure of evidence to lawyers

A Launceston magistrate labelled as "unsatisfactory" Tasmania Police's non-provision of police evidence to a defendants' lawyers which resulted in adjournment of two cases set down for hearing.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said that the matters had been set down for hearing many months ago but the lack of disclosure meant a further adjournment and more delay.
Law Society of Tasmania president Julia Higgins said practitioners were concerned about the situation and some senior members would meet Tasmania Police soon.
In one matter before Mr Stanton a date of June 12 2024 was required to be set for the hearing originally scheduled for January 15.
When a second hearing was also adjourned Mr Stanton said: "Here we are, that previous matter was set down for hearing but was unable to proceed because disclosure was not provided."
"It is unsatisfactory and I want to make sure that unsatisfactory situation does not occur again," he said.
Tasmania Police say delays in relation to disclosure are not frequent.
Police generally provide disclosure of the police case when a defendant pleads not guilty and a hearing date is set down.
A third hearing did not proceed after the police prosecutor told the court that files were sent to police officers for completion in December but had not been returned to the prosecution division until last week.
The prosecutor said that the late return of the file to prosecution had meant disclosure could not be made to the defendant's lawyer in time.
Mr Stanton set down that matter for hearing on June 4.
Later in the day when setting a hearing date of April 29 2024 Mr Stanton asked a police prosecutor: "Is that a date that police can get disclosure done by?"
Ms Higgins said practitioners were concerned by the situation.
"The feedback from Northern Criminal law practitioners is that the situation is not satisfactory at the moment," she said.
"Police prosecution are always asked if the proposed hearing date is suitable and have notice of the work to be undertaken on the files.
"Practitioners are receiving disclosure of information 2-3 days prior to the hearing which is impossible to take proper instructions [from the defendant] when they are busy, or the client is in custody.
Ms Higgins said a new preliminary proceedings process, under the Justice Miscellaneous (Criminal Backlog and Related Matters) Act 2020, had made things worse for indictable matters [heard in Supreme Court].
"For some matters it takes a file 4-6 weeks to get from the police station to the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] which creates further delay because the DPP get the file and things are missing.
"It is detrimental to those in custody to have hearings adjourned," she said.
Ms Higgins said senior Launceston lawyers would meet Tasmania Police at the end of the month to discuss the situation.
Last year the Law Society called for more resourcing to speed up disclosure.
Tasmania Police says the force has proactively addressed crime in the Northern District, particularly through the implementation of Taskforce Viper.
"Due to a number of factors, including the work of the taskforce, there has been an increase in the number of complaints being laid with the courts, however cases where there are delays in relation to disclosure are not frequent," a spokesperson said.
"Matters where an offender has been taken into custody and is required to be put before the court on the same day are a priority, which may have a direct impact on the Prosecutor's workload.
"A disclosure officer from Northern Prosecution recently transferred to Tasmania Police as a recruit however that position is scheduled to be advertised and filled.
"Northern Prosecution Services remains well staffed."
In its 2021-22 annual report the Magistrates Court of Tasmania revealed that it had 8108 cases pending completion - a 1.4 per cent rise.
Of those cases 1822 (18 per cent) were more than 12 months old.
The Supreme Court had a backlog of 717 cases last year with many cases exceeding four years old.
Police disclosure is one of many issues contributing to court backlogs including a shortage of criminal lawyers, frequent reluctance of witnesses to give evidence, problems locating complainants and witnesses and a temporary shortage of permanent judges and shortages of staff in prosecution offices.
