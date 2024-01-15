The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate raps Tasmania Police over tardy disclosure of evidence to lawyers

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 16 2024 - 7:44am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Magistrate Ken Stanton
Launceston Magistrate Ken Stanton

A Launceston magistrate labelled as "unsatisfactory" Tasmania Police's non-provision of police evidence to a defendants' lawyers which resulted in adjournment of two cases set down for hearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.