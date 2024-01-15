New head of Launceston Chamber of Commerce appointed

The Launceston Chamber of Commerce has appointed veteran lobbyist Alina Bain as chief executive officer to replace outgoing CEO Will Cassidy.
Ms Bain ran her own business consultancy in Sydney before her return to Tasmania in 2021.
She has previously led organisations on the mainland, including the Export Council of Australia and the Australian Association of National Advertisers, and has also worked in the United States.
Chamber president Kate Daley said Ms Bain comes with a "solid track record of influencing government and stakeholders on behalf of industry".
"The Chamber is committed to its members and stakeholders and has a clear vision to make Launceston one of the greatest regional cities of the world to do business," Ms Daley said.
We look forward to working with Ms Bain to bring that vision to life and to deliver value for our members and our region."
Since returning to Tasmania ... Ms Bain has written a Strategic Regional Plan for the state, setting out her views on the economic opportunities and challenges for business in Tasmania, Ms Daley said.
"The Chamber board is thrilled that we have a CEO of Ms Bain's calibre joining the Launceston Chamber of Commerce.
"The Chamber board is excited that Alina is taking up the role and challenge of leading the Chamber at this pivotal time for business and the economy of Launceston".
Ms Bain will commence at the Chamber on 12 February 2024, and will work alongside outgoing CEO Mr Cassidy to ensure a smooth transition.
