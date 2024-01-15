The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tributes flow for respected doctor at LGH memorial service

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 15 2024 - 7:30pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alasdair MacDonald is survived by his wife Karen, and children Stuart, Declan, Anna and Neve. Picture Duncan Bailey
Alasdair MacDonald is survived by his wife Karen, and children Stuart, Declan, Anna and Neve. Picture Duncan Bailey

Hundreds were present at Ockerby Gardens on Monday to commemorate the legacy of the former LGH director of medicine, Alasdair MacDonald.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.