Tributes flow for respected doctor at LGH memorial service

Hundreds were present at Ockerby Gardens on Monday to commemorate the legacy of the former LGH director of medicine, Alasdair MacDonald.
His achievements shined both in and out of the hospital, according to speaker and long-time friend Dr Scott Parkes.
"I've known Alasdair for well over 30 years and from my med-student days," Dr Parkes said.
"He was a very safe person you could talk to and share your own concerns and doubts, and so he had a big pastoral role with many people and myself included."
Dr MacDonald was a former president of the Royal Australian College of Physicians (RACP) Adult Medicine Division, a past RACP Board Member and Chair of Council, as well as a member of the RACP examining panel for many years.
He started his career as a fourth-year medical student at the LGH in 1985, where he worked for 10 years.
He returned in 1999, following a brief appointment interstate and would go on to be a Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) board member, the Adult Medicine Division president, and the Internal Medicine Society of Australia and New Zealand president.
Dr Parkes said Dr MacDonald was an outstanding doctor and leader.
"He contributed particularly to medical leadership and medical organisation, did a lot overseas and was made an honorary life member of the Society of Acute Medicine in the United Kingdom," he said.
"He always brought these core values of kindness...you could be a complete bastard to Alasdair and it would be like water off a ducks back."
Another long-time friend and colleague, Dr Stuart Guest, said Dr MacDonald's impact on the community was "almost immeasurable."
"He did an awful lot for Northern Tasmania," Dr Guest said.
"He's refused nominations for Australia Day awards and would say he was just doing his job, but he went far beyond that.
"It's going to take a huge reorganisation to try and get this hospital back on track to what it used to be some years ago."
