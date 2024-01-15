Housing solutions demand for Tasmania's new population plan

Ways to address housing developments and land releases for housing are likely to feature prominently in the state's updated population strategy when it is released at some stage this year.
Tasmania's population grew at twice the rate that was expected between 2016 to 2021, which led Treasury a year later to project that the state would reach the first population strategy's goal of reaching 650,000 in Tasmania by 2040.
This would be a decade earlier than expected.
The State Growth Department put out a discussion paper at the end of 2022 to formulate a revised population strategy, which received 77 submissions.
Most of these highlighted the need for housing affordability and availability issues to be addressed, as population growth would continue to compound current issues, and for government agencies to collaborate more on planning and land release.
Local Government Association of Tasmania Dion Lester in response to the discussion paper said the Australian Government Centre for Population predicted Tasmania would reach the 650,000-person target by 2032-33.
He said development conservatism, like NIMBYism, was one of the greatest obstacles in response to growth pressures.
"For many years, Tasmania developed slowly in a low-growth environment," Mr Lester said.
"This has left us with both low-growth settings throughout our development systems and, most influentially, a culture that is resistant to change."
Mr Lester said there needed to be an effective government-led communication program to address NIMBYism.
The state government has set Homes Tasmania the aim to provide 10,000 new and affordable homes in the state by 2032.
Homes Tasmania in a submission to the State Growth Department said housing should be a consideration of all government policy, not just within Homes Tasmania.
"Therefore we strongly advocate that consideration of housing market outcomes be included in the final refreshed population strategy and is embedded in any policy actions that are identified," it stated.
The body submitted that it would be interested in improving its understanding about the flow of migrants from interstate and overseas in as close to real time as possible.
"Doing so would allow Homes Tasmania to monitor markets and respond more quickly to possible fluctuations in demand," it said.
Planning Institute of Australia state president Michael Purves said a settlement strategy needed to be embedded in the overall population strategy as growth in the state was likely to be uneven.
"Prior to 2020, many areas of Tasmania were planning for a potential decline, rather than growth," he said.
"Even with growth occurring, it is likely to be uneven spatially and temporally and will impact different age cohorts in different ways.
"For example, some areas become popular at different times and all areas can't grow indefinitely."
A government spokesperson said the government would make sure the state was considered a great place to work, live, raise a family and do business.
"It is anticipated that a refreshed population policy will be released in coming months," they said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.