Sibling duo take over Scottsdale's former Ellesmere cafe

Two sisters have given new life to Scottsdale's former Ellesmere Patisserie which will be reopening under a new brand after months of closure.
The new owners are sisters Kate and Sarah Brown who've rebranded the cafe as Two Sisters Baked and Co, the name of their catering business that they've run since 2021 as a side hustle.
The two were on the lookout to expand and when Ellesmere went up for sale, Kate and Sarah jumped at the chance to take their business to the next level.
Both are entrenched in the hospitality business with Kate, 27, previously working as a chef and Sarah, 25, as barista.
Ellesmere Patisserie and Providore opened in 2021 under the ownership of Teresa Scott, and became known for their homemade sourdoughs, pastries, cakes, slices and pies.
The Brown sisters purchased the business in December 2023 and have spent the last few months renovating and freshening up the venue.
"We can start afresh basically and bring Ellesmere back to what it was a few years back," Kate said.
"We want to keep it the same [but] with our own touch."
Their personal touch will be focusing on local ingredients.
"We both grew up in Scottsdale on a farm, so supporting farmers and using local is probably the biggest reason behind wanting to keep everything as local as possible," Kate said.
The two grew up knowing where their food came from and they want others to experience the same thing.
The cafe will use produce from Sarah's vegetable garden and they'll source local raspberries, apricots and tomatoes for their jams and relishes.
Kate's partner makes beef jerky with locally sourced beef which will also be used for their pies.
And two sisters have high ambitions to make the cafe a "go to place" for coffee in Scottsdale, which is why they spent a lot of effort sourcing their coffee beans, which come from a local roaster in Hillwood.
Their beans are different from every cafe in Scottsdale and the North East, Kate said.
"We have this focus on really good coffee and good food."
While some may baulk at the thought of working with a sibling, Kate said the two work well together.
"I think we still do have our sibling argument every now and then, but it's pretty good. I think we go all right together."
Two Sisters Baked & Co will be opening on 17 January at 7am.
