The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Government urged to end restraints against people with disability

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
January 15 2024 - 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government this year will aim to make changes to the Disability Services Act in Parliament through the Disability Inclusion Bill.
The state government this year will aim to make changes to the Disability Services Act in Parliament through the Disability Inclusion Bill.

The state government needs to set a timeframe to end the use of chemical and physical restraints on people with disability, the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute (TLRI) says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.