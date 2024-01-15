Mayor tells his side of Albert Hall council meeting question incident

In regard to a resident being removed from a Council meeting for simply asking questions about the Albert Hall redevelopment, this is not correct.
City of Launceston meeting regulations clearly state that Launceston ratepayers are entitled to ask a maximum of three questions each during public question time.
This time isn't for discussion or debate, it's for seeking information on specific matters.
As Mayor, it's my responsibility to ensure Council meetings are held in line with these regulations, so it's fair for all.
I accepted questions from the resident, and also allowed the resident to express personal opinions.
I politely reminded him that he had exceeded his allocation and that we needed to move on. When he continued to ask questions, I calmly and politely said that if he continued, he would be removed - he acknowledged this and continued his tirade of questioning.
The ejection had nothing to do with the topic or any inability to answer.
I have no issues with passionate community members and correspondence - I continually advocate for and encourage it. But whilst you might have noticed that I'm a bit different, I still have to continue to uphold the regulations and responsibilities of a Mayor, particularly in Council meetings.
We simply wouldn't get through the agenda otherwise.
More than 1000 Launceston residents and users of the space engaged with Council through a lengthy community consultation process, and I think Launceston will be stoked with the project - set for completion late this year.
Matthew Garwood, Mowbray
My goodness Eric Abetz must have a massive ego if he believes he can contribute to the state Liberals, or more importantly to Tasmania. His own party dumped him in the last election. The Australian electorate turned against the Liberals at the last federal election largely due to politicians with his ideology. With his conservative Christian attitudes and political ideology all that Abetz can do is to help the Liberal party lose the next election, so maybe he should stand and help us get rid of the last Liberal government in the country.
Victor Marshall, Meander
I get quite annoyed when I see the answers from politicians re the high price of power in Tasmania, their answer " Tasmania still has the cheapest power in the Nation ".
A pathetically lame statement!
We in Tasmania should be getting power at a far lower price than what we are getting now !
If selling our power to the mainland is costing Tasmanian people the ridiculous price we now pay,we need to stop selling out precious power.
No more do I wish to hear the inane comment,
"Tasmania has the cheapest power in the Nation."
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
There's a bit of hue and cry from the politicians and media concerning the staff and practices of TasTAFE for the simple reason being that government wants to close them down because they don't fit into the new Education system. I have been through TAFE many years ago whilst undertaking my apprenticeship and believed it to be a good starting for a trade or any other job you were thinking of taking up. While being employed as a tradesman plus owning my own business I found out that if I employed a person with TAFE training, all I had to do was polish him off and put a bit off speed into them. On the mainland when you said that you were from Tassie and a tradie you were the first person they would hire because they knew of the standard we were trained to, in other words don't change for the sake of change. If we listened and did what the politicians wanted every time we be up that proverbial creek without a paddle .
Anthony Wayne Galvin, Launceston
