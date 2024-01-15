Deadly blue-ringed octopus washes up on Nudist Beach

A blue-ringed octopus, deadly enough to kill 26 adult humans in minutes, has washed up on Nudist Beach in the West Tamar area.
The photo was posted on the Greens Beach Community Facebook page on Sunday 14 January by a local resident.
The octopus is one of the most venomous of the species, with Beach Safe Australia warning that the bite can result in paralysis and respiratory depression which stops you from breathing.
Ulverstone Surf Life Saving Club patrol captain Murphy Knowles previously warned anyone who spotted these octopi to leave them alone.
"Please take care if you are in the vicinity and spot a blue-ringed octopus. You can avoid them by staying clear and not disturbing these environments," he said.
Surf Life Saving Tasmania has previously encouraged people to get familiar with identifying a blue-ringed octopus and how to treat of bites, adding that people should always seek advice from patrolling members.
A blue-ringed octopus is usually a light-brown or dark yellow colour but rapidly changes colour when agitated.
Its body becomes bright yellow and blue rings or bars appear as a warning to predators.
The Beach Safe website says the blue-ringed octopus is so small and well camouflaged that "they are difficult to see as their rings only show when threatened."
"Don't touch any small octopuses, they might be a blue-ringed octopus and by the time you see the telltale rings, it's too late!"
What to Do If You Get Hurt
The Beach Safe website provides the following instruction if you're bitten.
The patient may survive if you can keep their heart beating until the poison wears off and they can start breathing on their own again. This can take between 2-13 hours.
