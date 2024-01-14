Man charged with assault after reports car crashed into North-West pub

A man has been charged with assault after reports a car crashed into the Forth Pub on Saturday night.
Police said the man was a 53-year-old from Spreyton.
They described it as a targeted incident.
"Police were called to the scene on Leith Road after reports a car had crashed into a front area of the building about 6.50pm, following a verbal altercation between the driver and two patrons," police said on January 15.
They said a person was taken to the North West Regional Hospital with minor injuries and nobody else was injured.
They said the driver left the scene before police arrived.
"He was taken into custody on Sunday night and charged with two counts of criminal code assault and one count of injure property," police said.
He was bailed to appear in the Devonport Magistrates Court on March 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.