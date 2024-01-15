The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Consolidate or contend? Perth coach previews Magpies' hopes for 2024

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 15 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perth coach Jade Selby said player movements have been limited by the uncertainty surrounding the future of the NTFA. Picture by Paul Scambler
Perth coach Jade Selby said player movements have been limited by the uncertainty surrounding the future of the NTFA. Picture by Paul Scambler

Last season's NTFA division one surprise package Perth are planning to stay in finals contention for a long time to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.