Consolidate or contend? Perth coach previews Magpies' hopes for 2024

Last season's NTFA division one surprise package Perth are planning to stay in finals contention for a long time to come.
At least that is the opinion of coach Jade Selby, who pointed out that the Magpies had not made all the effort of climbing the ladder just to let it slip away again.
"Last year was really important for all clubs but in particular us, because we've been able to keep such a high percentage of that core squad and they've had that experience together now," he said.
"It's going to be tough, there's some good teams. This time of year every team should be believing that they're going to go up the ladder, but we definitely don't just want to go in there and make up the numbers.
"We want to compete and compete hard against these top teams. We want to improve on last year, especially after we got beat reasonably comfortably in the semi, so we want to do better than that this year without a doubt."
The Magpies are not the only team to have consolidated their group with a healthy amount of re-signings, with many players from across both NTFA divisions unsure about where each clubs' futures lay.
Following Lilydale coach Corey Lockett's admission that the Demons had found it difficult to bring in fresh faces, Selby said the Magpies also felt as though they would have to largely rely on developing last year's squad further if they want to improve.
"This year's been bloody difficult with recruits, because they're all just not really sure about what it's going to look like moving forward," he said.
"There's guys interested, but whether that comes to fruition or not, we're still quite confident with our squad.
"Now it's all about how we go about this period from now until the end of March."
Looking beyond 2024, Selby believed clubs should not be limited to how they fare this season and suggested the three NTFA divisions beginning next year should be flexible.
"It's just keeping our club moving forward and sustainable," he said.
"Wherever they put us we'll obviously debate and discuss where that is, but I've heard there's going to be promotion/relegation, certainly in the two [divisions] below the top one, and I think that's vital.
"I think they should have been [using promotion/relegation model] currently, a lot of other clubs probably don't agree, but I think that's going to be really important for all clubs going forward.
"Where it falls is where we fall, and then we'll do our best to be the best club that we can be and if that means there's promotion opportunities moving forward, we obviously would love the look of that, without a doubt."
