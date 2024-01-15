How one woman plans to cook up a storm, and community connections

Take equal parts cooking skill and counselling techniques, add a dash of technology, and you'll have the perfect remedy for loneliness and isolation according to one Northern Tasmanian.
Jane Oakley-Lohm, who has a background in counselling and mediation, is inviting people to join her on a culinary odyssey from the comfort of their own homes.
She said Cooking With drew on her experience working on a project about grief and loss in remote parts of the Northern Territory.
"I realised other cultures had strategies for grief and loss we don't necessarily have in the modern, Western, fast world," Ms Oakley-Lohm said.
"I developed tools and used them.
"There's so many people in remote areas, there's so many people in town, that feel isolated. I thought, 'why not do some cooking where people can join from anywhere in Australia?'."
She said people were still experiencing loneliness even now, well after COVID-19-related lockdowns lifted - herself included.
Ms Oakley-Lohm said the beginner-friendly cooking classes would help those feeling isolated form all-important social bonds.
People across the country, from Launceston to Queensland, had already signed up to take part with a select few - some of them strangers - coming to her house to take part in the first Cooking With session.
This will cover how to make a vanilla slice, and Ms Oakley-Lohm said she would impart some wisdom handed down to her by her father Franz, a former chocolatier and patisserie chef.
She said although her father had kept things close to his chest during his professional life, she would not hold back from sharing his knowledge to keep the legacy alive.
"Some people have said to me, 'oh I miss his vanilla slices'," Ms Oakley-Lohm said
"Other people have asked me 'why make the vanilla slice?'.
"Otherwise the recipe will die. My father's cooking has always been a secret."
Looking to the future, Ms Oakley-Lohm said she hoped more people might join and share recipes and techniques, with the name an open invitation.
"I've called it 'Cooking With' without my name because other people in Australia have great recipes," she said.
"They might like to come on for a session."
Although the first session, scheduled for January 20, was yet to happen Ms Oakley-Lohm was already planning February's instalment.
"I think it will be a chocolate," she said.
"We're coming up to an early Easter."
For more information about Cooking With, or to register for a session head to the 'Cooking With' Facebook page or contact janeoakleylohm@gmail.com.
