The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Our Business

How one woman plans to cook up a storm, and community connections

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Oakley-Lohm says isolation remains a great social issue, and an upcoming series of cooking classes will go some way to fixing that. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Jane Oakley-Lohm says isolation remains a great social issue, and an upcoming series of cooking classes will go some way to fixing that. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Take equal parts cooking skill and counselling techniques, add a dash of technology, and you'll have the perfect remedy for loneliness and isolation according to one Northern Tasmanian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Business

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.