Raiders keep Coasting along to mark Layton's milestone appearance

Greater Northern Raiders women made themselves at home on the North-West Coast with a six-wicket win over Clarence.
Darren Simmonds' side dominated Sunday's Cricket Tasmania Premier League one-day game at Devonport Oval, bowling out their opponents inside 40 overs and chasing down the target in just 36.5 more.
Raiders had six different wicket-takers as they dismissed Clarence for 168.
Payton Stewart (2-15), Meg Radford (2-23) and Georgia Munro (2-41) led the way with Hannah Magor, Alice McLauchlan and Charlotte Layton on her 50th appearance for the team also getting in on the act.
Maisy Gibson (30), Natalie Schilov (27 not out off 29) and opener and former Raider Kate Sherriff (24) led the way with the bat for Clarence who were hamstrung by seven single-figure scores.
In the chase, Ava Curtis and McLauchlan gave Raiders a perfect foundation with a strong first-wicket partnership before falling for 37 and 35 respectively.
After Radford chipped in with 17, captain Montana Bradley took over responsibility with a composed and unbeaten 29 seeing her team home.
Gibson, Talia Heyward, Sophia Di Venuto and Jessica Ransley took a wicket apiece.
Raiders lead the one-day ladder after recording wins against all three rivals.
Raiders players Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney and Hayley Silver-Holmes were all named in the Tasmanian Tigers squad to face Queensland Fire in the Women's National Cricket League on Monday.
Julia Cavanough remains unavailable for selection due to injury.
Raiders' men's side also head North-West for their next CTPL match which is a one-dayer at Latrobe Oval next Sunday (January 21) from 10.30am.
