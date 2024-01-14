The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Motorists from around state show support for Lifeline fundraiser

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 14 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Donovan and Sue Shaw, organisers of Day Out For Don at Campbell Town. Pictures Phillip Biggs
Steve Donovan and Sue Shaw, organisers of Day Out For Don at Campbell Town. Pictures Phillip Biggs

More than 200 classic car owners poured into Campbell Town on Sunday to show their support and raise funds for an important mental health campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.