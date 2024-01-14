Motorists from around state show support for Lifeline fundraiser

More than 200 classic car owners poured into Campbell Town on Sunday to show their support and raise funds for an important mental health campaign.
Day out for Don, which raises money for Lifeline, was created by organiser Steve Donovan in 2023 after he sadly lost his son to suicide.
Mr Donovan said he and his son shared a passion for cars.
"I'm a panel beater and my son was a spray painter by trade, between us we used to do cars," Mr Donovan said.
"After he passed away from suicide in 2022, I tried to do something positive to bring out awareness for mental health issues and suicide prevention."
In its first year, Day out for Don raised $25,000 and was split between suicide support organisations Lifeline and Speak Up Stay ChatTY.
This year the money raised will go to Albie House, a Tasmanian non-profit partner of Lifeline that specialises in bereavement groups.
"The only way it can keep alive is by fundraising, so I decided that this year I'd do it all for Albie House," Mr Donovan said.
He said around 220 cars were present at this years fundraiser.
"Lots of businesses have put in a helping hand with donations to help us on the way and get the ball rolling," he said.
Albie House's suicide bereavement group state coordinator Amanda Cuthbertson said they had expanded their services to the North West over the past 18 months.
"A bereavement group is for anyone who's lost someone to suicide," Ms Cuthbertson said.
She said the sessions provided a safe, confidential space where like minded people could connect who had shared similar experiences.
"We have facilitators who have lived experience or clinical experience, so we have quite a structured program of how we do it so that we ensure everyone is in a safe environment."
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please call:
