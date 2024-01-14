Return of Summer Series a success with Wolfe Brothers kicking it off

Launceston's Civic Square was transformed into a concert space Saturday night with the return of the second annual Launceston Summer Series.
The homegrown mini-festival welcomed Tasmanian country duo The Wolfe Brothers to the stage, supported by Ange Boxall and Sam McMeekin.
Summer Series organiser Brad Harbeck said attendance was better compared to their first year.
"It was a massive improvement with a really big crowd close to selling out last night," Mr Harbeck said.
"Everyone seemed pretty happy, the bands were very happy and there was a great atmosphere."
Two weekends of music remain for the series, with local cover band The Beatles Show bringing classic Beatles hits to Launceston on Sunday afternoon.
Dance music duo Set Mo and alt-pop singer Kate Miller Kate Miller-Heidke will headline the next two weekends, with Mr Harbeck expecting big crowds.
"We're always in it for the long haul and it's been really nice to see the series build itself up, this year feels like a real step forward," Mr Harbeck said.
"The Wolfe Brothers certainly had the crowd dancing and bopping around, including my 72-year-old mother."
