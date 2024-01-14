The Examinersport
Three from three, in three: Shamrocks reach second grand final

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
January 14 2024 - 6:05pm
Sisitha Jayasinghe played a role with bat and ball in Westbury's semi-final win against South Launceston.Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Sisitha Jayasinghe played a role with bat and ball in Westbury's semi-final win against South Launceston.Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Westbury's Twenty20 cup premiership and two-day Cricket North win against Launceston have been complemented by a five-run victory over South Launceston in the Greater Northern one-day cup semi-final.

