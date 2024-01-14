Three from three, in three: Shamrocks reach second grand final

Westbury's Twenty20 cup premiership and two-day Cricket North win against Launceston have been complemented by a five-run victory over South Launceston in the Greater Northern one-day cup semi-final.
The remarkable weekend for the Shamrocks was capped off at Ingamells Oval in which they won three games in three different formats.
The latest, which qualifies the Shamrocks for the 50-over grand final against Ulverstone who beat Burnie, was set up by the opening pair of Sisitha Jayasinghe (38 off 51) and Dean Thiesfield (47 off 52), with their 82-run opening stand allowing Westbury to build towards a defendable total of 194.
Westbury captain Ollie Wood said Thiesfield's promotion back to an opener had been unplanned.
"Even last night when I put the team up, I still didn't have him opening and it wasn't until after driving in this morning we both came up to each other to talk about the same thing," he said.
"He said, 'I think I can play a role for us at the top today', and I was thinking the same thing. He was going to come in the middle order, and in the end, it was probably a match-winning decision to be honest for him to go up there.
"I think the first hour for both teams was where the game was won and lost."
With the ball, it was right-arm seamer Liam Ryan who made the biggest impact, finishing with 3-42, although Wood, Kieren Hume and Joel Lloyd all chipped in with two.
A theme of Westbury's perfect weekend had been the amount of positive contributions they'd had in each game, a factor Wood said was symptomatic of the club's culture.
"Something that we really do try and pride ourselves on is that ability for guys to come in and play different roles," he said.
"You look across the board, we've got some guys that are better suited to red-ball cricket or one-day cricket and I think that's just the way we try and go about it.
"We just try and have a pretty relaxed environment where it doesn't really matter who comes in, they feel right at home straight away and feel like they can come in and play their best cricket."
The Knights fought their way back into the contest when skipper Jeremy Jackson dismissed both openers in consecutive overs, Thiesfield caught behind before Jackson took a spectacular left-handed catch off his own bowling to remove Jayasinghe.
Lloyd became Jackson's third scalp of the day before his opposing captain Wood partnered with Joseph Griffin to regain the Shamrocks' ascendancy.
Right-arm off-spinner Tom Hawkins was the next Knights bowler to have an impact, taking three wickets - including Wood (28 off 58) and Griffin (27 off 55) - leaving Westbury in a scramble to reach the 200 mark.
Jackson's dismissal for two was an early blow for the visitors, but Oliver Knowles and Mackenzie Barker set about rectifying it.
Knowles hit four boundaries en route to 25 before being bowled by Hume, with Victorian Mitchell Cheesman following him to the changerooms after adding 11.
Barker (57 off 58) managed to reach a half-century but became Westbury's fourth wicket shortly after as Ryan claimed his second in quick succession.
Perhaps the biggest turning point of the match came in Hume's ninth over when his slightly short-of-a-length delivery was pulled by Nathan Philip (17 off 25) straight to short mid-wicket, leaving the score at 5-126.
It was from this stage that Wood admitted the players were tired, but their competitiveness was what pulled them through.
And when Ryan picked up Hawkins just one run later, it looked a tall order for in batters Ethan Arnott and Graham Donaldson to get South over the line.
While Donaldson was unable to stay at the crease, Arnott kept the Knights in with a fighting chance alongside Jackson Young, but with the required run-rate climbing with every over, the pair were forced to up their tempo.
And they managed to meet the task, with an Arnott four off Wood making the equation a gettable 11 off seven.
But the Westbury skipper struck next ball as Arnott - who finished 31 off 41 - sliced it to Lloyd.
Needing effectively two runs per ball in the final over, Young and new batter George McAdam faced Lloyd as the teams vied for a grand final spot.
After a first-ball single from Young, McAdam was clean-bowled.
With eight needed off the final two deliveries, a well-executed yorker had South's batters scrambling for a two, which Crane ultimately fell short after an accurate throw from Jayasinghe allowed Lloyd to take the bails off, leaving South 189 all out.
With a treble now well within Westbury's grasp, Wood believed trophies were just an added bonus compared to playing for the club.
"I'm not just saying this, we don't really talk about that much. Our whole club in the way that we go about it has been built off enjoying time with each other," he said.
"If we don't win another trophy again this year then that's okay, and if we do then that's great."
The grand final will be held on Sunday, January 21, with the venue to be confirmed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.