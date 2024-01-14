Up to $800k in property damage from Howell fire, investigations ongoing

Tasmania Police are investigating a fire they say was deliberately lit which destroyed a house in the state's North in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Tasmania Fire Service crews from Glengarry, Beaconsfield, Gravelly Beach and Winkleigh arrived at the scene on Nettlefords Road in Howell shortly before 6am Saturday, and investigators were still on site in the early afternoon.
Crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed and extinguished the fire which destroyed the house.
Tasmania Fire Service said $750,000 to $800,000 was caused in property damage.
Police said fire investigators determined the fire was deliberately lit.
Anyone with information relating to the fire is asked to contact police on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au-quote reference OR732778.
