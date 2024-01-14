The Examiner
Up to $800k in property damage from Howell fire, investigations ongoing

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
January 14 2024 - 11:39am
Tasmania Police are investigating a fire in the state's North they say was deliberately lit.
Tasmania Police are investigating a fire they say was deliberately lit which destroyed a house in the state's North in the early hours of Saturday morning.

