The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

'There's such a great need': New pop-up gallery aims to support local artists

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 14 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Art Centre Stefan a'Campo at the site of the new Launceston Art Centre Gallery. Picture Kitsune Visuals
Launceston Art Centre Stefan a'Campo at the site of the new Launceston Art Centre Gallery. Picture Kitsune Visuals

For more than 20 years the Launceston Art Centre has kept local artists stocked with supplies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.