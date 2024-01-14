'There's such a great need': New pop-up gallery aims to support local artists

For more than 20 years the Launceston Art Centre has kept local artists stocked with supplies.
Now its owner Stefan a Campo is bolstering the arts community with a new pop-up gallery.
The new space called the Launceston Art Centre Gallery sits next to the store and will "serve as a platform for emerging artists, local talents and established names" according to Mr Campo.
"It's something I've been thinking about for a fair while now," he said.
"Obviously dealing with artists everyday through the art store, the overwhelming thing I hear is there is such a great need need for another fine arts space in Launceston."
After taking over Launceston Art Centre in 2022, Mr Campo wanted the store to become something greater and support the arts scene in Launceston.
He said opening the gallery was the first step.
"I want to give artists a chance to exhibit their work because so many have got full bodies of work ready to go, but they just don't have anywhere that can show their work," Mr Campo said.
"When I took over the store, I didn't just want it to be an art shop, I wanted it to be a hub for the community."
He said he hoped the space could remain for as long as possible.
"Hopefully the community comes out and shows support; the response so far since announcing it has been absolutely overwhelming," he said.
"People are coming in the store every day talking about it."
The grand opening of the new gallery takes place January 25 at 6pm, featuring works by Tasmanian artist Tania Glanville.
The Launceston Art Centre Gallery can be found at 59 Invermay Road, Invermay.
