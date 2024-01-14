TasTAFE teaching shortfall and overfilled classrooms leaving students in limbo

Mismanagement, overfilled classrooms, and low staffing levels are leaving Tasmania's vocational training students fed-up and unable to graduate, further exacerbating the state's labour shortages.
Legana's Robbie Lack is entering the fifth year of his mechanical services plumbing apprenticeship when he should have graduated more than a year ago.
Mr Lack said students are being left in limbo, unable to finish subjects nor complete placements due to the issues plaguing TasTAFE.
"I started feeling angry that our time was being wasted and no one was being honest with us about what was going on," Mr Lack said.
"My apprenticeship has been pushed out by over a year, either because there were some classes where we couldn't complete our training because we couldn't use the facilities because they weren't working, I've had units changed slightly, which means I've had to redo units I've already had signed off, and there haven't been teachers available to teach, pushing things out further.
"Not to mention, in the units I have been able to complete, we've had classes with over 30 people in them - the whole thing has been ridiculous."
Mr Lack said as a young dad, the stress of his apprenticeship has not only impacted him, but his family as well.
"It has been quite stressful," he said.
"There have been times when my wife's been pregnant, and I should have been at home with her, but it hasn't been possible because if I miss a class, my apprenticeship can be blown out another year, and I just can't do that.
"It's so mismanaged and so poorly organised, and the teachers are doing their best to keep their heads above water."
The former trades teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said the toxic "soul-destroying" workplace of TasTAFE was driving teachers to resign in droves.
Mr Lack said with the mass exodus and poor quality of teaching staff, TasTAFE would struggle to deliver its education effectively.
"If things don't improve, they will absolutely lose more good teachers, and the impact of that will be further trade shortages," he said.
When contacted for comment, a government spokesperson said the state government is committed to securing a strong future for TasTAFE.
"We are committed to a strong workplace culture at TasTAFE - there are so many teachers and staff at TasTAFE who are proud of the work they are doing, and they are focused on building the best possible TasTAFE," the government spokesperson said.
"We have seen a really strong response from VET teachers who are interested in coming and working with TasTAFE to train the next generation of Tassie's workforce.
"TasTAFE regularly engages with their staff, and the TasTAFE 10 year strategic plan contains a number of actions that will build on the workplace culture and make sure we are recognising the outstanding contribution of our staff."
The government spokesperson said the 10 year strategic plan includes the implementation of a new staff recognition and reward program, completing the Employer of Choice accreditation, recruiting a dedicated People, Performance Culture Director, finalising a new delegation framework so that staff at different levels are empowered to make more decisions, and delivering a program so our staff can grow professionally and experience leading VET teaching and learning practices.
"Our staff play a critical role in delivering high-quality training for our students, and we thank them for the important work they do," the government spokesperson said.
