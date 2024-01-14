Are Medicare Urgent Care Clinics making a difference in Tasmania?

It's been six months since the first Medicare Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) opened in Tasmania.
The federal government introduced the clinics to ease the pressure on Tasmanian hospitals, but have the new clinics made a difference?
Since the first UCC opened in July last year, Labor MP Julie Collins said 11,000 Tasmanians have visited a clinic.
"Medicare UCCs are already fulfilling their promise of high quality, accessible, walk-in care for thousands of Tasmanians," Mrs Collins said.
"The Medicare UCCs mean people across Tasmania who need urgent but not acute care can get it quickly even if it's outside standard hours - and all they'll need is their Medicare card."
The clinics are equipped to treat a range of conditions and injuries, from dog bites, lacerations, and foot and hand injuries to falls, sporting accidents, and viral infections, and are bulk-billed.
Mrs Collins said the UCCs bridged the gap between general practitioner care and the emergency department.
"These clinics are easing pressure on our state's hospital emergency departments and the hardworking doctors and nurses who staff them so that they can focus on higher-priority emergencies and lifesaving care," she said.
"The federal government is cleaning up Medicare after nine years of cuts and neglect from the former Liberal government.
"Our government is strengthening Medicare; we have tripled the bulk-billing incentive and made medicines cheaper."
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said one in three visits to a clinic occurs on a weekend.
"More than 30 per cent of weekday visits are from 5pm, meaning clinics are providing better access to primary health care for patients in need of urgent medical assistance outside of regular business hours," Mr Butler said.
"The full network of 58 clinics is operating right across the country, with highly qualified doctors and nurses treating local patients and working to reduce overcrowding in emergency departments."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.