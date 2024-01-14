Call to clean out parliament after second government backdown

One again Felix Ellis failed again over sex offenders laws.
Everything he touches is a disaster, like the fire levy. It's time for an election and clean these dud government ministers.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
Election Scenarios Of 2025?
US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Peter Dutton, Tasmanian Premier Eric Abetz.
Messengers of God or effigies in the image of their own God - certainly an interesting congregation in a worldly broad church?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
At the rally to support ceasing the massacre of civilians in Gaza one spokesman, a non-Palestinian, said in an emotional voice "Where are my Christian brothers and sisters?"
A lady held a sign stating that the most common age of those killed is 5 years.
I have a 5 year old grandson. What memories do you have of someone dear to you at 5 years of age?
The tragedies include months old babies who have died, a girl just graduated has lost her legs and a hand.
PM Anthony Albanese must cease Australia's participation ( transparent or secret) in any more of this bloodshed.
How can it be justified to take the high moral ground in rebelling against Mr Putin's/Russia's actions in Ukraine yet condone Mr Netanyahu's murderous actions in Gaza in the name of Israel?
Please donate your old footwear to St Vinnies or bring them along to the Civic Square next Saturday at 10am to represent those who have died in Gaza.
Jill Breen, Newnham
RON Baines (The Examiner, January 5) is quite correct and has some interesting figures to solidify his argument.
The other gentleman who described Charles Touber in parentheses as a (faux) "concert promoter" has no idea how experienced Mr Touber is.
He began booking bands when he was president of the Tas Uni Student Union in the early eighties and, brought many bands to Tasmania.
In 2006 he held a kind of Big Day Out at the Hobart Showgrounds with bands like the Pixies, The Vines and Wolfmother.
He is by some distance somebody who knows a lot about the big picture of holding a concert as well as the minutiae of dealing with all the little things that go wrong.
We're talking about a sports arena of course, but it may be that a new footy ground might provide less obstacles than trying to make the venue an entertainment centre too.
Mike Ford, Northcote
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.