National stars teaming up behind Tasmania's new AFL undertaking

Former AFLW star Abbey Green teamed up with Richmond great Jack Riewoldt to spread the word about Tasmania's national aspirations around her old stamping ground.
Tasmania Football Club's community events reached St Helens on Sunday with further fixtures at Oatlands, Scottsdale and Launceston on the agenda next weekend.
The East Coast Swans' clubroom staged a two-hour event led by club ambassador Riewoldt and former North Melbourne and Collingwood ruck Green as the state's proposed AFL team continues to gauge community feedback.
Green, who grew up on the East Coast, said she was thrilled to return.
"The stories that come from across Tasmania are so important to the future of the Tasmania Football Club," she said.
"Growing up on the East Coast of Tasmania, I never had the opportunity to play for Tasmania in the AFLW. That is about to change and we want to make sure Tasmanians from across the island are proud of everything this club stands for."
Riewoldt said North-East Tasmania and the East Coast are full of football history.
"We know that the stories of regional football across Tasmania will weave the fabric of the Tasmanian Football Club.
"When we set out to meet with Tasmanians, it was so important that we got to as many regions and towns across the state."
TFC chair Grant O'Brien said board members will attend all the community events which also took in Hobart and Kettering last week.
"We want to hear the stories and perspectives of Tasmanians from around the state," he said.
"It is so important to us that the club represents the Tasmanian community. Providing genuine opportunities for the community to contribute are key to that. We would encourage those that are interested in learning more and having their say to come along and be a part of it."
Further community events will be held in Oatlands (on Friday), Scottsdale (Saturday) and UTAS Stadium in Launceston (Sunday).
Launceston's Nicole Frain cemented a top-10 finish at the Tour Down Under in South Australia.
Riding for Team Australia, the 31-year-old former national road race champion came 11th on the third and final 93.4-kilometre stage from Adelaide to Willunga Hill to finish 10th, 62 seconds behind final stage and overall winner Sarah Gigante.
Georgia Baker, also of Launceston, finished 59th on the stage and 47th overall after playing a key role in intermediate sprints.
Devonport's Anya Louw (AG Insurance-Soudal) was 56th and Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Lidl-Trek) avoided last place by one spot after crashing on the second stage.
Tasmanian triathlete Jake Birtwhistle has been classified as having "podium potential" as he seeks selection to his second Olympic Games.
AusTriathlon has announced its athlete categorisation for 2024 with nearly 40 athletes involved across Olympic and Paralympic programs.
The sport's national body said the purpose of athlete categorisation is to identify athletes who have the potential to achieve podium success in Paris.
Categorisation levels reflect the timeframe around which an athlete is likely to achieve podium success based on their progress.
Birtwhistle, 29, joined national teammates Natalie Van Coevorden, Sophie Linn and Brandon Copeland as having Olympic podium potential while Matt Hauser was categorised as being "podium ready".
The full AusTriathlon list contains four podium, 10 podium ready, four podium potential, nine developing and 12 emerging athletes.
A former Riverside student and junior world champion, Birtwhistle has a complete set of medals from the Gold Coast and Birmingham Commonwealth Games and has won two gold, five silver and two bronze in ITU World Triathlon Series races.
He is the only Tasmanian in the AusTriathlon program.
Launceston marksman Bailey Groves continues to take key steps in his bid to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.
The Western Australian-based pistol shooter competed in the Olympic nomination domestic event at the Brisbane International Shooting Centre over the weekend.
Groves finished fourth in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event won by Victorian Sergei Evglevski.
Groves, who had qualified in third place, also competes in the 10m air pistol discipline and is a current national squad member.
The BISC Cup is the beginning of Shooting Australia's domestic event series which will be used to identify nominations for the Olympic Games.
A memoriam will be held on Saturday, January 20, at the Northern Tasmanian centre for Kevin MacDonald.
Centre committee member Lee Turner said the East Launceston and St Leonards member "is not only to be remembered for his expertise as a top-grade player but for the many hours he was a referee at the centre and the mentoring of new players".
The Northern handicap pennant will begin on February 5 and played in two divisions.
The seniors' summer school will continue on Mondays and Thursdays until February 16. February 8 will see the start of the President's Eight tournament, the annual mayoral challenge will be on March 15 at 3pm and the Easter Tournament on April 1-2.
