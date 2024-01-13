Fourteen teams set to represent Tasmania in mainland tournaments

Nearly 150 of Tasmania's most promising young basketballers are heading to the mainland this week to represent the state in tournaments.
Basketball Tasmania is sending 14 teams to take part in competitions during the month.
For the first time, two under-15 teams will take part in the Southern Cross Challenge in Melbourne which features Metro and Country teams from across Australia and runs between January 19-22.
All other age groups (under-14s, under-16s and under-18s) will attend the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup in Albury/Wodonga from January 16-20. Basketball Tasmania has a proud history of attending this tournament, which features teams from across country Australia and New Zealand.
BT said it uses these tournaments to allow players, staff and officials who are involved in development programs to put into practice principles and stressed that they are development as opposed to state teams.
"We want to provide exposure to athletes from across Tasmania and provide them with ample opportunities to develop against quality opposition and through the off-court experience," said the BT website.
